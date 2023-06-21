Daughters of missing Martin (59) organize their own search for their mother (Vilvoorde)

The family of Martine Vanthornhout, a 59-year-old woman from Vilvoorde who has been missing since Wednesday, are organizing a major search in Strömbeek-Bever on Tuesday. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. Around twenty people have already indicated through social media that they will come and help.

Martine Weinthornout was last seen on the terrace of the chip shop City Snack on Sint-Amandsplein in Strömbeek-Bever around 5pm on Wednesday, 14 June. She got on the bus at Heldenplein in Vilvoorde earlier that day and was supposed to get off a few stops later. Since then, however, every trace of him has disappeared despite a search, which also included a federal police helicopter.

Martin is 1m70 tall and of normal build. He has medium length blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing light-colored three-quarter jeans, a purple T-shirt with the inscription “Sweet Dreams”, and black and white sneakers. The woman may appear confused and has a mild form of dementia. He has not taken any medicine for many days.

Both her daughters, who have been searching desperately since Wednesday, are now searching for their mother on their own. Anyone who wants to help is welcome at the City Snack Chip Shop on Sint-Amandsplein in Strömbeek-Bever from 11am on Tuesdays.

If you have seen Martine or if you know where she is living, please contact investigators via [email protected]. You can give testimony through the free number 0800-30.300. You can read the message at www.politie.be