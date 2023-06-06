Dave x Central C, Kendrick Lamar x Baby Keem, Latto x Cardi B

We get it if you fire up your barbecue this week. The temperature is rising to really cool temperatures for the first time in a long time, and we think that should include a refreshing soundtrack. That’s why our playlist has been updated again and makes for the ideal soundtrack to your satay, your salmon or your vegetable skewers. Think of its duration as the spice mix you rub it into; It’s already delicious on its own, but it gets tastier with a little. We get you, family. Press ‘Play’!

Now that the tour for his latest album ‘The Big Steppers’ has wrapped up and he’s preparing for a festival run that includes Rolling Loud Rotterdam, Kendrick Lamar finally has some air. and you can hear that in their contribution Hillbillies. On that single — a new one in the series with his cousin Baby Kem — he sounds carefree and playful. Of course he has left a lot of baggage behind in 2022.

That is, he can go in the summer of 2023; Another collaboration between Lamar and Keim takes place, following elements of Jersey Club, Range Brothers and Family Ties, on the UK drill Hi-Hats.

You read that right, we are highlighting just one track. We’ll come up with a review of another release. Stream everything below and crank up that BBQ!

placed by Bowie on June 6, 2023