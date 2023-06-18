Davi Stipereyer from Wevelgem goes for a marathon win for the second night in a row in Torhout: “The opposition is stronger than last year” (Bruges)

Davy Stiperere started his career 22 years ago. “Like Stijn Fincione, I then changed from the football club FC Versenare to AV Jabeke, a subdivision of Hermes Club Ostend,” says the Wevelgem resident. “Track was never my thing. I missed the ideal running style. So I focused mainly on cross country running during my youth. After that I was best at street running for days. Marathons like this The link was made quickly.Last year in Rotterdam I ran my personal best of 2h26’56.

He proved last weekend that Stipere’s form is good. “With a win over 10 kilometers in the Zerkegem Wallenloop, I could talk of a successful final test. The Rotterdam Marathon earlier this year was low. It didn’t work out that day. With 2h32’44” I ran my best Was about six minutes away from time.So I have something to make up for.

Stipreyer would not get a second consecutive win at Torhout. The competition looks tough. “Stronger than last year, I feel it. A Willem van Schoorbeek won the 10km Torhoutse in 2017 and ran the marathon in 2h12’49 in 2015. Well, his best years are behind him, but he’s still a great athlete. Am I too afraid of the heat? Normally I tolerate the heat quite well. For example, last year I won 2h30′ in over 30 degrees. Also, I I can count on my wife, Lise Derudere, who will be there for me through thick and thin.”

André Mingneu (left) hands over the organization of the Knight of Torhout to ex-winner Stijn Fincien. , © MVN

more than just a marathon

But there’s definitely more to Torhout than just the marathon on Friday night. Stijn as the sixth race leader of the Night of Flanders at the Financial Torhout. He tried to bring as many top players as possible to Torhout for his first outfit.

“I wanted a strong profession in 10-kilometer width, half marathon and full marathon,” says 42-year-old Artijkenar. “In the end it worked out quite well. Last year’s winners are in attendance once again, with Ward d’Heur (10 km), Ward van der Kelen (Half Marathon) and Davy Steeperere (Marathon). Ward d’Heur With 10 kilometers from outside the province Bjarne Raschert can expect opposition with Laurens Vanderlinden and Liège soldier Yohan Zaradsky. There is also Andreas de Metz (Olympic Bruges), who won the 3,000 on Saturday at Ordgem at 8’36″86″. set his own record on the m, and Mathias Hoornert, who is only 22, at the BC 10,000m this season at Roeselare. 31′ is good for 17’02. Of course it’s a pity that Koen Hoornert is missing. Rotterdam ( After his record race this spring in 2h06’56”), he retired with Achilles tendon problems.”

Julie Watt is the favorite in the women’s 10 km race. , © VDB

Fincioen expects spectacle over the 10 km, not only among the men, but also among the women. “Julie Voet from Bojing showed the best West Flemish seasonal performance with 16’53″79 over 5,000m in Paris last Friday. She will compete against Walloon freshmen Roxanne Kleppe and Rosellaire Saskia Vance.

In the half marathon, a duel is announced between Ward van der Kelen and Desselgemnaar Jonas Verstiel, who had won the PK half marathon in Poperinge a few weeks earlier. “Both should keep in mind Gerd Devos, who won the BK Marathon in 2017 and 2019 and set a time of 2h18’41 over that distance this year.” Karen van Proyen seems to be a favorite among the ladies. The Flemish Brabant woman to watch out for is Charlotte van Leethem, who celebrates her 21st birthday on Friday with her first 21km. The Ostend student of physiotherapy leads the West Flemish 3,000m this season with a time of 9’30” 72″.