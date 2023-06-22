David Beckham arranged a super sweet date for daughter Harper

The prize for the cutest father-daughter date of the year? That certainly goes to David, 48, and Harper Beckham, 11, who were spotted stepping out together last week. The former football player (who records the occasional beauty tutorial) picked a pretty spot for his outing, according to a cheerful Instagram post.

David and Harper Beckham in Harry Styles

The father-daughter duo went to the concert of the moment: Harry Styles’s! Not only did they tour their live performances – singing and dancing – in London, but also dressed in matching outfits. For example, they both opted for pink boas, which fit perfectly with the party tour. David posted some lovely pictures and videos from the evening, to which he added an adorable caption: ‘Great night. Love on tour. Along with multiple colorful heart emoji, of course.

Harper (wearing a fabulous cowboy hat!) was clearly in her element during the date, as she sang along to “Late Night Talking” and the One Direction classic “What Makes You Beautiful.” David and Victoria often engage in musical activities with their children; They were at an Elton John concert recently. Check out the lovely images below.