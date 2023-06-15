



If your dad is David Beckham, you’re already 10 points ahead in life, but 11-year-old Harper Seven had the night of her life last night. She accompanied her father to the Royal Box at Wembley where he attended a Harry Styles concert.

David Beckham celebrates with daughter at Harry Styles concert

Harper Seven is the only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham and she’s also a little shorter than her brothers, so she’s actually the youngest girl in the family. It’s also clear that father David loves spending time with his daughter; He regularly posts pictures and videos with her. Harry Styles is currently in London for his 4 nights at Wembley and there will surely be some familiar faces.

You can watch the mega sweet video of the father-daughter duo, including cowboy hats, below. People in the comments are getting excited about the idea too – such a lovely band. “Love their relationship, she’s a real daddy’s girl and she’s totally into him. Her school friends must be so jealous!!”

emotional moment

Harry’s parents and his sister were also present during his show yesterday. In a touching video, his mother and sister can be seen hugging each other as they watch over their son and brother – see woman in red dress. Isn’t it sweet?

Harry is currently on his Love On tour and was on the grounds of Slane Castle last week. His concerts always sell out in no time and he has a fan base that you can relate to. So it’s no surprise that he’s sometimes compared to big names, but Freddie Mercury? The comparison followed last weekend’s performance on Slane’s show.