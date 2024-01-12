David Beckham He took advantage of his visit to the French region to welcome some old acquaintances to the training facilities Paris Saint Germain, Many things have changed in the game, but Beaux did not miss the opportunity to welcome the star to the French club, despite the short time he spent there. kilian mbappe and its president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the last team where his Inter Miami star Leo Messi played.

Beckham’s visit to Paris was for the basketball game between the Nets and Cavaliers, where he also greeted several celebrities. In images published by the former PSG player and current president of Inter Miami, Mbappe is seen greeting him and chatting with the former English international. Following talks between the two, Beckham, who spent one season at PSG, went on to welcome President Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Beckham continues his process of revamping the Inter Miami squad for next season, And although his presence at PSG facilities may get people talking, it seems unlikely that the former international will be able to keep fishing for the French club. Mbappe himself has not decided his future and although according to the ‘Mirror’ Beckham wanted to take advantage of his visit to the capital of Paris to test him, he knows that everything indicates that if he does not remain at PSG Are, He would end up at Real Madrid.

David Beckham travels to Paris and meets Kylian Mbappe

Beckham with the NBA

It was the third time that the French capital hosted an official NBA game. It was baptized in 2020, with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court, watched by His Excellency Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the stands. On this occasion, in the absence of the kings of basketball, Ronaldo ‘The Phenomena’ and Beckham were together in the front row, like when they played for Real Madrid, in addition to the singer Pharrell Williams, with a cowboy hat, and Mbappé, In front of a big Paris Saint-Germain squad.

Beckham, with women’s football

Finally, the Inter Miami owner also posed for a photo with the PSG women’s team, one of the most important teams in Europe. It was created in 1971, a year after its male counterpart. They made their debut in D1 Féminine in the 1979–80 season; He won two important titles with the French Cup in the 2009–10 and 2017–2018 seasons. Between 2010 and 2016, they were runners-up in D1 Féminine five times. Winner of D1 in the 2020–21 season, thus securing their first title in the said national competition. His best result in 1 There have been two runners-up finishes in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the 2014–15 and 2016–17 seasons.