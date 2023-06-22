David Fincher is preparing a new version of his film ‘Seven’. – Current Movies

The famous 1995 film “Seven” starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt is also getting a facelift. Director David Fincher is working on a 4K restoration of the film. But be careful: the filmmaker is ready to change the aesthetics, but he is not allowed to touch a single scene of the film!

He explains: “We’re working at Seven right now to edit it in 4K from the original negative. We’re re-scanning everything to re-edit it, we’re working on the sound, we’re working on making it They’re doing everything we can.” Sublime. Because there are a lot of details that need to be fixed. There are a lot of things you can combine nowadays in terms of lighting and color grading. Because we’re also going to be working on the reflection of the windows of the buildings in the city and things like that. There are things on the big screen that you notice right away: ‘Wait a minute, they didn’t have enough money to put more than one whiteboard in the background, wtf?’ This sort of thing is in the film and you can see it right away. (…) On the other hand, I am against the idea of ​​changing the principle of intake. Errors can be corrected for 3%- 5%. If a scene is faded and it’s clear, it’s worth updating. But I’m not going to take away the guns and replace them with flares.

That last sentence is a slap in the face to Steven Spielberg. The director also succumbed to the demand for retouching a few years after the release of ET. Spielberg decided to replace the police officers’ revolvers with flares.

David Fincher would only pay attention to color, lighting, and image quality. No date has been fixed for the re-release of ‘Seven’.