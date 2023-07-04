David Mixner, LGBTIQ+ activist – Pride talk at De Nieuwe Kerk Amsterdam

On Thursday 20 July, on the eve of Queer & Pride Amsterdam 2023, De Nieuwe Kerk will give a stage to David Mixner. Every year, the LGBTIQ+ community celebrates achievements with Queer & Pride Amsterdam and reflects on the battles for liberation that still need to be fought.

A moment to see our country and Amsterdam from the outside by a famous international activist. The veteran mixner started things off. They were introduced by CoC Netherlands President Astrid Osenbrugg and Senator and human rights activist Boris Dietrich.

Amsterdam was once allowed to call itself the gay capital of the world. Does that position still exist? If yes, what does it mean? Do we still aspire for this post? Does it match the diversity of the diverse LGBTIQ+ community? How do other countries view our community? And how do we in Amsterdam and the Netherlands relate to the international community and this global conflict?

Questions for which we will be traveling the world over the coming years with the various organizations involved. We start with a country the Netherlands often overshadows: the United States. There’s a lot of pride history written out there, think Stone Wall, the Gay Men’s Health Crisis and Act Up. It is also the land of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, a term used by soldiers and officers in the US military to conceal their sexual orientation. President Clinton established this policy. It was his former publicist David Mixner who rebelled against it. Mixner led the protests that eventually forced the White House to change its stance in 2010. The policy was revised under President Obama. Today, a ‘don’t say gay’ law is being passed in the US. The rights of non-binary and transgender people in particular are under pressure.

David Mixner (1946), philanthropist, activist, author and artist, is a veteran of many battlefields. In the early 1960s, he campaigned for John and Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King. He became a prominent leader in the Vietnam Movement and has been a prominent leader of LGBTIQ+ liberation in the United States since coming out in 1977.

Participation in the Pride Talk is free and will be conducted in the English language. For this Pride Talk, De Nieuwe Kerk teams up with Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam as a hospitality partner.

Pride Talk 2023, Thursday 20 July at De Nieuwe Kerk Amsterdam. Doors open at 7.30pm, lecture starts at 8pm. Language of instruction: English.