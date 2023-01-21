Day 1 of the LEC of League of Legends live: premiere of KOi and Heretics

The LEC and its renewed calendar are already here. After a long wait, the competitive game has returned to the old continent at the hands of the best teams in the area. With permission from the IRL, we really wanted to see the best League of Legends ever again. Especially taking into account that this year there will be three Spanish teams: KOI and Heretics, who are making their debut in the top competition, and MAD Lions, who return after a less ‘outstanding’ year.

The format, yes, will be something different. Let us remember, then, that in 2023 they will be played three days a week: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.. Thus, the competitive landscape will be turned upside down due to the fact that the splits will be shorter. As if that were not enough, the MSI and the Worlds have also modified their format, so this year it looks like there will be quite a ‘fuss’. In a good way, of course.

Matchday 1 of the LEC live:

Each and every one of the matches will be played to the best of 1 from 18:00 to 22:00, and although several delays are expected due to its recent staging, the schedule should not suffer major setbacks unless there is a long break or some technical problem. All the maps have comments in Spanish and they will all face each other.

Saturday January 21

The most outstanding match of the day, without a doubt, has two proper names: KOI and Heretics. Without a big match with which to break the schedule, the premiere of the two Spanish clubs is very welcome news for almost any competitive fan from the peninsula.

In the case of both, their two rivals are among the most affordable, although one can never be trusted. And less in the highest European competition. Although BDS and Astralis are not the most prominent teams, in the LEC anything can happen.

18:00 – G2 Esports vs. excel

7:00 p.m. – Team BDS vs. koi

20:00 – Team Heretics vs. Astralis

21:00 – SK Gaming vs. mad lions

22:00 – Fnatic vs. Team Vitality

Sunday January 22

The most outstanding map of the Sunday of the first day of the LEC is, without a doubt, the Fnatic vs. G2 Esports. Riot Games, knowing that the rivalry between the two teams is already historic, has left for prime-time on Saturday the game that has generated the most expectation of the entire weekend. Without a doubt, it is the meeting that nobody wants to miss during this season premiere.

For his part, Team Heretics will have to face off against an old rocker from the European continent: Team Vitality. Although they are not at their best, they do not lack experience. As regards the tents, his rival will be EXCEL, another ‘affordable’ opponent against whom, in any case, they should not be trusted.

18:00 – SK Gaming vs. Team BDS

7:00 p.m. – MAD Lions vs. Astralis

20:00 – Team Vitality vs. Team Heretics

21:00 – KOI vs. excel

22:00 – Fnatic vs. G2 Sports

Monday, January 23

The day will be closed by MAD Lions, the other Spanish team that we have followed for so long. And it is that although KOI and Heretics are the main protagonists of the week, we cannot forget the European team of the Madrid team. They will be responsible for putting an end to the first long weekend of the LEC, a competition that has readjusted its schedule to play every Saturday, Sunday and Monday.