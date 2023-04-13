Day 12: Vitality and BDS seal the classification to Playoffs

The short passage of League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) for the Group Phase enters the definition stage. After the first weekend in this brand new instance, the most important LoL contest in the region met this afternoon the first two teams classified to the final stretch of the split of spring. During Saturday and Sunday the LEC defined the four squads that would compete for these first two spots in the third and final stage, Vitality and Astralis of the Group A; while BDS and koi were the winners of B Group.

Bo and Perkz lead Vitality to the Playoffs

During the first turn of this «winners day«, we have witnessed the overwhelming victory of Team Vitality about Astralis. The French squad, like against mad lions last Saturday, They played at a very high level and upset again he had a great game, however on this occasion the KDA of the German shooter was barely relegated due to the great numbers they registered Bo (5/23/26 – 9.8 KDA) and Perkz (9/4/30 – 6.5 KDA).

During the first game Bo (wukong) he carried the equipment on his shoulder; Meanwhile he midlaner Croatian scored a perfect with Annie (07/0/11) during the second game giving more than one headache to the players of Astralis. Now the Danish team will have to wait until next Saturday to find out who will be their rival in the Decisive Series: mad lions either Fnatic.

KOI has been unable to stop the siege of BDS

Confirmed the classification of Vitality in Group A it only remained to know which would be the squad that would accompany him with the Seed #1 from Group B. After two exciting games, Team BDS defeated 2-0 at koi to seal the second passage of the day to the Playoffs of the LEC. The tents Little have they been able to do in the face of such a siege by the Swiss organization that counted on the great performances of Sheo and Nuc.

Both French players have had a spectacular series, in both games Sheo was essential for BDS claim the soul of the oceans before 25 minutes, leaving almost no opportunity for KOI; while nuc was the KDA leader of the series, after a great first game with Syndra (7/2/4), the Frenchman recorded with Cassiopeia an 11/0 to put the finishing touch to a crushing series.

The results of the LEC Group Stage

Opening Games

Group A

Vitality 2-0 MAD Lions;

Astralis 2-1 Fnatic.

B Group

Team BDS 2-0 SK Gaming;

2-0 SK Gaming; G2 Esports 0-2 koi.

Winners Series

Group A: Vitality 2-0 Astralis;

Cluster B.: Team BDS 2-0 KOI.

Elimination Series – Saturday 04/15

Group A: MAD Lions vs. fnatic – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

Group B: SK Gaming vs. G2 Esports – From 20:00 ESP / 15:00 ARG-CHI / 12:00 MEX.

