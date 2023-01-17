Day 2 of the League of Legends Super League: chronicle, summary, results and classification

youAfter a somewhat erratic first day, the LVP League of Legends Super League was facing its second consecutive day of LoL under the umbrella of superweek. Second day with a better realization, everything is said, and some sets that have started to stand out… but in a bad way.

UCAM Tokiers vs. jokers

It seems that Jokers is having a hard time adjusting to the Super League, because their second match did not leave a good feeling either. Just the opposite of UCAM Tokiers, who seem to have found their hallmark after closing the previous season in a relatively ‘solvent’ manner.

Those of Fitinhas, Led by a great Mart, they controlled the game at almost all times, leaving Akre far behind., the best of Jokers during the first day. With their jungler out of the game, there was little or nothing they could do. Even less when Wuk Kong is so strong in the meta. Game without much history where UCAM managed the advantage very well and gave almost no options to the rival.

Heretics vs. Rebels Gaming

Although Rebels won during the first day, they did so against Jokers, so we can say that the debut of the teams that come from the Second Division of the English Court have not had the desired debut. Above all because both have been greatly outclassed by their respective rivals on this second day.

Like UCAM, The Heretics positioned themselves well ahead of the rival from the first moment with a great iBo and a spectacular Flakked; the ‘tetoner’ destroyed his rivals with an immeasurable Zeri. The truth is that the game was a ‘stomp’ of the book where the rival options were turned off in the same early game.

Movistar Riders vs. BISONS ECLUB

The bisons have been about to star in what could have been the comeback of the season, because in the early game they completely disappeared. Badly outmatched at all times, they could barely respond to Isma’s proactivity, Fresskowy’s rotations and Supa’s success. At least that’s how it should have been.

far behind at all times, the bilbanos found oil where there was none. After a series of very interesting skirmishes, a very worked Elder Dragon and several rotations of merit, they ended up succumbing when they could not overcome the enormous difference in gold between the two teams. They tried and stayed relatively ‘close’, but they were too far behind.

Bara eSports vs. KOI

KOI has problems. Many problems. The tents still don’t play anything and it shows that the communication between their players needs a lot of work.either. With erratic plays and a significant lack of synergy, they could do little against a simply correct Bara. The blaugrana, who did not play their best game either, did enough to dominate the game despite making some mistakes.

And they didn’t make it before because, although the score doesn’t reflect it, Koldo and Baca made a pretty remarkable map. They were the best on their team, so it is incomprehensible that the Spanish jungle is falling so much ‘hate’. It could do more, but it is not the only one responsible for what is happening. It is a team problem where there is simply no clear starting plan. Or, at least, it seems.

Fnatic TQ vs. giants

The meeting between Fnatic and Giants followed the idiosyncrasies of the second day in a quite genuine way, because there wasn’t much story on the Rift. Beyond a specific teamfight in which Giants emerged victorious thanks to the success of Attila and Stend (well followed by Scarface), the truth is that he was a Fnatic monologue.

The game, in fact, could be summed up in one expression: “Oh, my captain, my captain.” Or what is the same, Oscarinin with Gankplank. Forget redundancy, the Fnatic captain led his team to victory with a spectacular match where every barrel was a problem. Well positioned at all times, he took control of the match and did almost what he wanted without opposition.

Results

Super League standings