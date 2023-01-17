Day 2 of the League of Legends Super League live

The League of Legends Super League has started in style with a superweek of those that we like so much. Today, after a somewhat erratic first day where many players and teams could not show their best version, he continues. For the third day in less than a week we will have to wait until Thursday, but we cannot complain; the competitive one has returned with a lot of content and a lot of LoL.

And although it is true that there were problems in the realization of the LVP during that first day, the direct of day 2 of the Super League promises them all with himself. The starts are always difficult, even more so when one has spent ‘so much’ time waiting to return through the front door.

Day 2 of League of Legends the Super League live

On the second day we will have two unpublished meetings: UCAM Tokiers vs. Jokers and Heretics vs. Rebels Gaming. Let’s remember, then, that both the ‘clowns’ and the ‘rebels’ come from the second division, so most of these matches have never taken place. Not at least in the Super League and its first division. For many, however, they are old acquaintances with a high level.

They will be the ones to open the day. They will soon be followed by Movistar Riders and BISONS, this being one of the most interesting matches of the day. After the level shown during the first day, it is not known what can happen in the next one, Bara vs. KOI, while the Fnatic TQ vs. Giants promises to be a duel in style.