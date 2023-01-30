day 3, live

The Nexus League, live

Mondays are less Monday thanks to the fact that we have Liga Nexothe best amateur League of Legends competition nationwide.

The afternoon will begin with a confrontation between two rookie teams in the category, such as Magna Esports and Taurustwo teams that are 1-1 and that are at stake not to move away from the top table of the classification.

UCAM Academy and Bis will be the next to appear on stage in a duel of needs, especially for the Murcians, who still do not know victory. The Armadillos will seek to recover from their first loss last Monday.

Kawaii Kiwis will face ECORP in the following match. The Kiwis are one of three unbeaten teams so far in the championship, while the reigning Nexo League champions started this split 1-1.

In the next match, two teams that still do not know victory, Phlox and TDC, meet. The flowers have had two tough rivals in these first two days, while the goats will also try to channel their situation in a key duel for both.

Finally and to close the day, we will have a real match between Oxygen Valiants and Stormbringers, a confrontation between two of the teams that are running as strong candidates for the title and that remain undefeated.