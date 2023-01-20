Day 3 of the League of Legends Super League: chronicle, summary, results and classification

The last day of the first superweek of the 2023 Super League He left several great moments, but he has also left two very specific teams very touched. While some are still trying to find their style for this season, others know full well what they want to play. Others not so much.

Fnatic TQ vs. Rebels Gaming

Now I know Rebels Gaming shook off the nerves of the first week and showed why it is a Super League team in 2023. As a rookie team in the first division of the highest Spanish category, the most difficult thing of all was to demonstrate their true level in the face of the theoretical superiority of other more experienced squads.

Well, during the third day of the Super League he said that they were not going to allow anyone to underestimate them. With a real game, the rebels smashed the hopes of Fnatic TQ with a stomp championship without any possible answer. And while it is true that they made some mistakes, they almost completely dominated the map with the presence of a great Xico and a Superlative Rayito. R4ven had to dance with the ugliest, but he tied OScarinin very well, one of the best in the competition.

Bara eSports vs. jokers

If Rebels got rid of fear with a scandal map, with Jokers the opposite happened. At least in part, because they gave it all on Summoner’s Rift. What’s more, managed to contain the first rival attempts with successbut little by little the difference in experience between them was noticed until the map was broken almost definitively.

Sajator, who was very good with his Viktor, became a nightmare for the rival midlaner, who could hardly do anything against his rival. Well oh Hadess with Vi; I bothered the Jokers backlane a lot and he did not let them play at almost any time. Whitekngith also contributed a lot with his Gnar in that regard. For his part, Jokers still needs to find himself.

UCAM Tokiers

UCAM’s streak did not last long, although their superweek was very good with a 2-1 in their favor. At least that’s how it should be, because the feelings of the third map of the week were negative. The Heretics were very superior at all times, making an almost perfect game where I only gave up 8 kills. Otherwise, they didn’t allow the Murcians to sniff out almost any neutral targets… not even their towers.

And how could it be otherwise, Flakked was once again the highlight of the match. The shooter has a LEC level and his ‘expulsion’ from G2 is something that continues to hurt us; he will have to be competing in Europe, but he is not ace. Meanwhile, he, well, delights Spanish fans in the Super League, proving that he is one of the fittest shooters on the old continent.

BISONS ECLUB vs. KOI

The tents are sinking. Unfortunately for Ibai fansKOI is not playing too well. And although yesterday they faced a more erratic BISONS than normal, the feeling that they don’t have a defined game style is still very present. During the third day they came close to victory on more than one occasion and stood up, so the feeling is somewhat more positive.

Nevertheless, that 0-3 win/loss ratio hurts. It hurts much. There is still a long season left, but Ibai’s men have to change a lot to qualify for the title, his great objective. Map wise, it was a pretty erratic game where Myrwn took MVP thanks to several merit plays, but where the real carry was Legolas with Varus.

Movistar Riders vs. giants

The map of the day was taken by some good riders. In what could be described as another ‘stomp’, Giants barely caressed rival targets. What’s more, on neutral monsters they hardly had any impact on the game, because all the dragons and barons went to Movistar. Much of the ‘fault’ lies with Supa, who started out as a real beast.

The shooter is in a state of immeasurable shape and His first superweek has ended with very positive sensations. In general, Riders looks good. Very good looking. Your key pieces are working and your teamwork seems strong. Title contenders… for now.

Results

classification