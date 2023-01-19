Day 3 of the League of Legends Super League live

With the third day of the LVP Super League and the superweek we have been able to see what the level of the 12 teams is. of the competition… and not all of them have started on the right foot. While it is true that clubs like UCAM or Movistar Riders have offered good feelings, other quintets, such as KOI or Jokers, have offered the opposite feeling.

They are especially concerned about the carp, since no clear game plan or particularly strong communication has been seen on their maps, although it is still early to tell. On this third day they face BISONSa Bilbao club that fights almost all its matches and has always shown a great ability to adapt to the goal.

Day 3 of League of Legends the Super League live

They are not the only ones with interesting parties. Rebels Gaming will have to face off against a Fnatic TQ wanting to regain the throne of the Super League, while Jokers will have to do the same against a Bara eSports team wanting to reign. Meanwhile, UCAM Tokiers will face the ‘renowned’ Los Heretics in a key match to ratify the good feelings of the first two days.

Meanwhile, Movistar Riders and Giants will face each other in a confrontation that already claims to be mythical, since both clubs have faced each other on many occasions in recent years. In the case of the latter, the situation is quite unique, since they have a roster with many new faces.

Among them, some that we already knew from previous stages, although there is a clear absence: Th3Antonio, the classic toplaner of the Malaga club, has been left out of the team in this Split of spring. He is still with them as a content creator, but now it is Scarface who defends the top lane of the giants.

confrontations: