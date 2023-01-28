day 4, live

Day 4 of the LEC, live

A complete day that we have today, with a star confrontation above all: the KOI-Team Heretics.Thus we enter the second week of competitionafter which there will only be three games left in this first phase of the split.

We will open the afternoon with a Vitality – Astralis. One of the undefeated leaders of the league, with a Bo who has started very well and dominated the jungle in these first three rounds, against the only team that has not yet known victory in this league.

Fnatic will seek to overcome their bad start by starting the week well against BDS. Both teams are 1-2, but their aspirations in the league are eminently different, so the oranges should fulfill a victory against the French, who have given good flashes at the start of the split.

Then we will have the main dish of the afternoon, a KOI – Team Heretics that will be the first official derby in the LEC of the two Spanish teams. We all know that this duel is surrounded by a special atmosphere, and The fact that it is the first confrontation of both in the maximum European competition makes there even more hype. KOI arrives as a favorite for this duel, and although they do not seem to be the same Rogue from last year, they have not started badly. Heretics, for their part, have not had their best start, and they will have to show a better level than last week to win.

The other leader of the table, G2, who passed the roller in the first week, will face SK Gaming. From the feelings of both teams, the samurai should not suffer today, but we already know that the League of Legends always surprises us.

To close the day EXCEL and MAD Lions will compete in a duel, a priori, very even. The British have not given the best level at the beginning of the split, while the The lions went 2-1 after the first week, with Elyoya still the most prominent member of this team.