day 7 live

Day 7 of the LoL Super League, live

Today we have Super League, the children smile. There are three games left to finish this first round, and There are already some teams that need victories like eating if they want to meet the objective.

We will have Jokers again opening the day, this time against Fnatic TQ. The Motroco team is going through a difficult situation, with a record of 0-6 without yet knowing the victory. Week by week we are seeing improvement in the clowns, but the margin to turn the situation around is getting smaller, and today they will face a difficult rival. The cheeses arrive after losing to KOI, and they have been full of ups and downs for 6 days. We have seen a very good level of Fnatic TQ, but they have also had bad games, so we will have to wait and see what side they show us today.

Rebels and UCAM will be the next to jump into the Rift. The rebels have staged the most surprising start of this Super League, and They are at the top of the table with a 4-2 record.. Those of De Gea are not there by chance, and it is that lThey have been giving a very good level of League of Legends for two weeks. In Murcia you breathe another airwith four consecutive defeats behind them that they leave doubts about the team and if they really have the level to fight for the Playoffs.

One of the best matches of the afternoon is this KOI – Movistar Riders. The carps are finding good feelings, and arrive after harvesting a very important victory against Fnatic TQwith Koldo’s Elise shining in the game. In front will be the riderswhich today are possibly the fittest team in the league.

Another of the highlights is Los Heretics – Bisonsa duel of height between one of the current leaders of the classification and the main candidate to win the title. The heretics are not giving the best feelingsbut their individual superiority is helping them to get ahead on the maps, with a Flakked that has started quite inspired. Bisons got off to a very good start, with a 5-1 scoreline with which they share the lead with Movistar Ridersalthough practically none of those five victories has been a quiet game for the bison, who already know what it is like to row this year.

Finally, to close today’s date, Barça Esports and Giants will fight in a game in which a defeat could leave both teams touched. The Catalans will have to pick themselves up after the tough loss to the Riders, while the Giants poked their head out of the hole a bit after beating UCAM, but they are still out of the Playoff spots.