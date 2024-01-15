Dayanara Torres’ sister’s amazing body transformation: See what she looks like!

Genie Torres dazzles with her beauty and shows the path she has gone through to look better than ever.

If there is something you value and pamper Dayanara Torres, this is your family. Apart from her two children, her mother, her brothers and her nephews, who are the dearest loves of her life, there is someone else who is always with her as her best life partner.

his sister Ginny Torres, Since Driver moved to Miami, she has been taking advantage of every moment that work allows her to be with her family and spend every moment with her family.

One of the things they enjoy doing together most is sports and, of course, the mental health expert has proven to be the best of the physical in those images. She’s in great shape and looks like a real miss!

Although the author has also pursued a career in television, collaborated with important programs and contributed her experience to mental health issues, taking care of herself is a fundamental part of her daily life and routine.