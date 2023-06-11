Daylight robbery at Brasserie Bowie in Borgerhout (Antwerp)

At Brasserie Bowie in Te Boelaarpark in Borgerhout, staff received an unwanted visit at around 5:20 pm on Saturday. Two people entered the shop, took money from the cash register and then fled. A member of staff followed the two into the park, where they eventually dropped the bag full of cash.

Antwerp police had to go out to a robbery at Brasserie Bowie in Te Boilerpark in Borgerhout at around 5:20pm on Saturday.

In broad daylight, the staff received unwanted visitors. “While we were working on the roof, two men entered the shop,” says Zoë Peters of Brasserie Bowie. He took out all the cash from the register and put it in his bag. I followed them to the park, where a cyclist helped me up. Eventually both of them dropped the bag full of our money. They may not be from here, because they spoke English and French.

“The criminals managed to escape, but the loot has been found,” says Wouter Bruyns of Antwerp police.

Meanwhile, the employees have announced that they will resume the evening shift.

Read this also. We tasted at Brasserie Bowie: the new traditional brasserie