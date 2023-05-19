Daymare 1998 PC Game Full Version Free Download

about this game

“DAYMARE: 1998” is a third-view survival horror game with brutal survival mechanics and unstoppable enemies. Players want to use strategy to win battles, solve puzzles, enjoy the story from multiple perspectives, and uncover hidden truths.

Legacy of the Story is based on a secret research organization. When the leaked chemical weapons were leaked, the special operations team launched an investigation into the incident. However, the whole thing may not be as simple as a weapon leak.

“Demaire: 1998” recreates the environment of traditional horror games from the 90s, and classic lovers will return to the ultimate end-of-the-century horror video game arena with an all-new story. The story unfolds through the different angles of the characters. Players will be immersed in each individual’s reasoning and doubts. Return to the field to manipulate ammo, acquire objects, discover puzzles and overcome difficulties. A series of elements will take participants back to the horror sports of the 90s and give them a nightmarish shiver.

main function:

multi-position angle – Experience the story from a unique perspective and find out the facts.

enemy of terrorists – Rich in detail and quite sensuous movement and cutting

Realistic HUD – Information including object, energy, position, etc.

environment puzzle – Discover clues and find a way out.

classic play – Limited ammunition, save points, return to the field, acquire items, destroy enemies effectively

new photo effects – With Unreal Engine 4, the visual result is not from the 90s.

experience the 90’s – Reproduction of cultural elements in the 1990s

