DC fans take note: These DC movies will be releasing in the coming years



With James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Films, a cohesive DC universe of movies, TV shows and video games is about to emerge. But first comes the introduction of the Elseworlds as a separate universe. confusing? Don’t worry, below is a complete list of upcoming DC movies and what we know so far.



blue beetle

Release Date: August 18, 2023

blue beetleDirected by Angel Manuel Soto, it will be released theatrically later this summer. Starring Xolo Maridueña, James will be the first character introduced in Gunn’s new DC universe.



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release Date: December 20, 2023

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Pilo Asbeck and Ben Affleck

Jason Momoa and James Wan are back for it aquaman The sequel, in which Momoa was involved in the story. Few details have been revealed except that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will return as Black Manta and Ben Affleck will star as Bruce Wayne.



Joker: Folie A Deux

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Artist: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beatz

Joker 2 The long-awaited sequel to the hit film Joker. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker in the new film, this time in a musical tale starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.



Batman – Part II

Release Date: October 3, 2025

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis

after the success of Batman Will there be a sequel starring Robert Pattinson? The film is not part of the existing DCEU and is based in an alternate universe.



Superman: Legacy

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Cast: Not Known Yet

James Gunn is writing and directing a new Superman movie Superman: Legacy, The film follows a younger version of the character who tries to balance his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing.



Supergirl: The World of Tomorrow

Release Date: Not Known Yet

Cast: Not Known Yet

working on one super girlthe movie is called Supergirl: The World of Tomorrow, In the film, which is based on Tom King’s comic book series of the same name, we’ll see a different side of Supergirl’s story than Superman’s.



the brave and the Bold

Release Date: Not Known Yet

Cast: Not Known Yet

the brave and the Bold introduces the Bat-Family to the DCEU and explores the complicated father-son story between Batman (Bruce Wayne) and Robin (Damian Wayne).



swamp Thing

Release Date: Not Known Yet

Cast: Not Known Yet

james mangold negotiating for a swamp ThingThe film that explores the dark origins of the character.



Officer

Release Date: Not Known Yet

Cast: Not Known Yet

a film based on a comic book series Officer Warren Ellis and Brian Hitch will bring characters from DC’s Wildstorm label to the DCEU. The film will focus more on the heroes and villains.



untitled black superman movie

Release Date: Not Known Yet

Cast: Not Known Yet

JJ Abrams is producing an as-yet-untitled Superman movie with a black protagonist, to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The film takes place in an alternate universe called Elseworlds.