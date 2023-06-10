De Bruyne failed the assignment, but you should have seen this interview with Pep Guardiola about Belgium: “Sometimes even Kevin doesn’t understand”

After half an hour of play, the Manchester City tastemaker sat down on the grass at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. He then tried to continue playing, but it soon became clear that it would no longer work. Two years earlier, KDB was forced to leave the field after an hour in a 1–0 final against Chelsea.

De Bruyne had a brief chat with trainer Pep Guardiola before his substitution. The Catalans saw their most valuable player made an early exit.

Before the final, CBS Sports aired another interview with Guardiola featuring Thierry Henry. It was about De Bruyne who the Red Devil is as a person and a player. “He is first of all the most important player in your team, but I sometimes have difficulty understanding him,” said the former assistant of the Belgian national team.

“Me too,” said Guardiola in a serious voice. “Why? Well, he’s a special person. Oversensitive. But he’s extremely reliable, just look at what he’s done over the years. It would have been almost impossible without him. That he’s a perfectionist? I tell Kevin constantly. : Get angry, upset, shout… do whatever you want, Sometimes it’s a little too flat when you’re on the field (makes angry face, ed.), you know. Sometimes he’s just too cute because that’s just the way he is as a person. A great guy and cool. When someone prefers to give assists rather than score goals, you know they are generous. He likes it when others are admired, he himself does not want to pay attention to it. He’s very lucky.”

Guardiola ended with an assignment, an assignment he could not complete due to an injury. “Sometimes I feel like this: Show me in the Champions League final how important you are. Then play the best game of your life, you know? That day, come on!”

But all’s well that ends well for De Bruyne and Guardiola, who hugged each other after the final whistle. And the Red Devil jumped into the air as Ilkay Gundogan raised the big-eared cup.

