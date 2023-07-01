De Volkskrant TV selection for Friday 30 June



Sasha Lane in Andrea Arnold’s ‘American Honey’.

triple 9



Veronica, 8:30 PM

(Crime, John Hillcoat, 2016) Being a professional criminal with a bunch of corrupt police officers: It certainly has its advantages. That’s how Michael Atwood (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his cohorts come in. triple 9 On a simple distraction tactic. Receive a report of a wounded policeman on the other side of town – code 999 – and the whole army will be out. No one is standing in your way. Only: Which fellow agent is going to die? Director Hillcoat (Way) and cameraman Nicholas Karakatsanis make this a sporadically thrilling, blood-red drenched adventure.



‘Triple 9’ by John Hillcoat.

Caribbean Stories, From Bahia to Brooklyn



NPO 2 at 8.34 pm

On Curacao, Nina Zurna joins from bahia to brooklyn How a particular language is spoken in this remote part of the state. Papiamento is the official language on the island and has been an official language alongside Dutch since 2007. The Creole language originated around the 17th century, when Curaçao was the center of the slave trade. In addition to traces of Portuguese and African languages, a lot of Dutch has also crept in. The younger generation of Curaçao is adopting the language and Journa participates in Papiamentu speaking contests for students.

it’s pop



Canvas, 8:35 PM

Autotune is a technology that can adjust the singing voice to exactly the desired height. It was originally a way to make mediocre singers sound impeccable in the studio or on stage, but soon the trick was widely implemented as a fad. The number believe Van Cher popularized the sound of Autotune, and it was adopted by others including T-Pain and Kanye West. this episode of it’s pop covers the rise of autotune; A motor for creativity according to some, a plague according to others.

Classic Album: Gil Scott-Heron – Piece of a Man



NPO 3 at 9.10 PM

American singer-songwriter and poet Gil Scott-Heron made his debut in 1971 pieces of a man, The album contained an innovative mix of jazz, blues, spoken word and poetry, and gave Scott-Heron her biggest hit with protest songs. the revolution will Not Be Televised, Shurvin Beckford explores the album’s influence Gil Scott-Heron – Pieces of a Man, Black writers, artists and musicians talk about what the record means to them. Scott-Heron, who died in 2011, was a great inspiration to many hip-hop artists.

remember ketikoti



NPO 2 at 10.19 PM

This year extra attention is being paid to Ketikoti, an originally Suriname holiday celebrating the abolition of slavery. In 2023 it will be exactly a century and a half since slaves in the Dutch colonies were actually free. EO and Omroep Zwart are joining forces tonight remember ketikoti, with a focus on memorial services at the Nieuwe Kerk and Oosterpark in Amsterdam. Descendants of former slaves told in the broadcast how they like to remember and look forward to the future.

american honey



Canvas, 10:25 PM

(Drama, Andrea Arnold, 2016) “Is There Someone You’re Gonna Remember?” ‘Not necessarily.’ “Okay, you have a job.” And the 18-year-old star (starring newcomer Sasha Lane) is the fierce heroine of this strong coming-of-age road movie: with a bunch of guys and girls on the street who are abandoned just as they are. In a van he travels across America, from Oklahoma to North Dakota, selling magazine subscriptions door to door. Director Andrea Arnold always skims below the surface with the less obvious, sexier moments. And she finds beautiful poetry in a part of America with highways littered with shabby motels and fast food restaurants.

Theo and Thea and the Tenenkas Empire Showdown



NPO 3 at 11.10 PM

(Comedy, Peter Kramer, 1989) Theo and Thea want to make a film about Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in which they both play all the roles except the handsome prince. When the intended Prince Gerard turned down Jolling, she tried to seduce opera singer Marco Becker. From the opening scene with VPRO’s cult symbols in ‘Fetal Suite,’ starring Arjan Edarvein and Tosca Knitrink, to their adventures at the Jazz Club Copper Skillet FluteAnd from Adele Blomendahl as a witch to Baker in a witty self-parody: everything here is surprisingly chaotic, dull and eccentric.