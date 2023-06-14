De Volkskrant TV selection for Thursday 15 June



Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Men in Black.

air Force One



RTL 7 at 8:25 PM

(Action, Wolfgang Petersen, 1997) Entertaining action about Russian terrorists hijacking the plane of US President Marshall (Harrison Ford). While the hijackers, led by a mostly Russian-speaking Gary Oldman, hold the staff and the first lady and daughter at gunpoint, they are unaware that Marshall is still aboard. stress of air Force One It is in those scenes that the veteran Marshal of Vietnam deftly exploits this to his advantage. Cameraman Michael Ballhaus takes full advantage of the oppressive location. Plus, all kinds of intense situations with fighters and parachutes.



Gary Oldman and Harrison Ford in Wolfgang Petersen’s ‘Air Force One’.

men in Black



Veronica, 8:30 PM

(Comedy, Barry Sonnenfeld, 1997) A 1997 hit at the time and spawned three sequels over the years, this witty and clever action comedy stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as expert security agents against alien asylum seekers. Presents in Based on a comic strip by Lowell Cunningham, the story’s humor lies primarily in the absurd situations and contrast between veteran Jones and newcomer Smith. The last scene is perhaps the funniest of the film: it reveals that basketball player Dennis Rodman is an alien (“not the best disguise” according to a new colleague of Smith’s) and the universe becomes a marble sporting alien whiskers.

you’ve got Mail



only 5, 8:30

(romcom, Nora Ephron, 1998) after a successful romance sleepless in Seattle (1993) The trio of producers reunited five years later: director-screenwriter Nora Efhorn and actors Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Two booksellers (Hanks and Ryan) like to email, which they do with each other without knowing each other’s identities – during book appearances. you’ve got Mail Another complete novelty. If they become professional rivals, the next step is clear in this delightfully designed remake of Ernst Lubitsch’s classic store around the corner (1940).



Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail.”

zembla



NPO 2 at 8.32 pm

The chemical industry has polluted the Earth for decades with PFAS compounds, the so-called “forever chemicals” that have been linked to cancer and heart disease. In the Netherlands, the American DuPont has a factory in Dordrecht producing PFAS chemicals. zembla This week tells how DuPont knew about the harmful effects of PFAS for a long time, but decided to keep this knowledge a secret. US researchers say DuPont is using the same strategy used by cigarette makers in the 1950s.

Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial



BBC 2, 10pm

In 2011 the UK phone hacking scandal reached its peak. newspaper staff news of the world were found to have illegally accessed the voicemails of celebrities and members of the royal family. This resulted in the newspaper’s end, but the story took a turn for the worse, resulting in Prince Harry and other celebrities testifying in a lawsuit against the tabloid this month. in the documentary Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial The BBC presents the stories of the victims in this high-profile case.

2Doc: My Mason



NPO 2 at 10.18 PM

In the summer of 2014, 20-year-old Syrian refugee Maysoon Karbizha drowned in the Mediterranean Sea. Their boat full of 700 people capsized while going from Libya to Italy. in the documentary my mason His elder sister Bataul Karbizha walks back home from Sicily on the way to Maysun. Along the way she encounters desperate refugees, powerless aid organizations and bureaucratic roadblocks. It also comes into conflict with his family, who refuse to face Mason’s death and continue to hope for his return.

Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words



Canvas, 11 PM

Bruce Springsteen, 73, has sold 160 million albums and his band still plays to packed stadiums. in the documentary Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words Rock Star reads from his autobiography born to Run And talk openly on personal topics. For example, his difficult relationship with his father and his own depression pass, but more cheerful things also happen such as his love for wife Patti Scialfa, the introduction of Little Steven and Clarence Clemons, and the interactions between the members of E-Street. Close Friendship Band.