De Volkskrant TV selection for Thursday 22 June



Jean Yan and Stéphane Audran in ‘Le Boucher’ by Claude Chabrol.

Men in Black: International



RTL 7 at 8:25 PM

(Fantasy, F. Gary Gray, 2019) No Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as alien tamers in this solid fourth men in Black, but Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. They do it well, with ditto roles: she’s the empty-headed sex symbol for whom a deliciously slow motion is produced, she’s also sexy, but above all intelligent and self-confident. Including successful casting humor: “Shut up,” Men in Black boss Emma Thompson asked if it was really possible, a woman from an organization called Men in Black. “I’ve already had that discussion.”



F. Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Men in Black: International’ by Gary Gray.

right to speak



NPO 2 at 8.44 pm

Although he never ended up in Torrentje, VVD party leader Hans Wiegel played an important role in national politics in the 1970s and 1980s. After a period as Queen’s Commissioner in Friesland, he returned to The Hague in 1995 as a member of the Senate. Vigel has never shied away from the limelight during his political career, but has been living in “relative anonymity” since suffering a stroke in 2019. in the first of a new series of portraits right to speak He looks back on his life, triumphs and failures with Ales de Bruyn.

le boucher



TV 5 at 9:02 PM

(Thriller, Claude Chabrol, 1970) Claude Chabrol, one of the founders of the French nouvelle obscure, takes time to depict life in a village somewhere in central France. Village celebration of teacher’s wedding; The father-in-law gives a heart-touching clumsy speech, everyone dances. Later, the head teacher (Stéphane Audran) strolls home in the late summer light with Butcher (Jean Yan). The cigarette that Audran lights and holds provocatively long between her lips is a precursor to some nasty murders. They will disrupt the peaceful life and give viewers a startling insight into what bubbles beneath the surface of beauty.

Russia: the principle of one nation



Canvas, 9:30 PM

It is difficult to estimate to what extent the Russian population supports the invasion of Ukraine. Critical voices are stifled in the country and what people get to see is a picture distorted by propaganda and propaganda of ‘special operations’ in Ukraine where Russian troops are said to be ‘condemned’. In Russia: the principle of one nation Show Ksenia Bolchakova and Veronika Dolman how the Russian regime brainwashes children from an early age and teaches them to think according to the principles of a one-party state.

2Doc: Lost Giants



NPO 2 at 10.18 PM

In the woods near Ealde in Drenthe are de Thusbassis, trapped for and after their service by Dutch veterans. Often they have lost their family and partner and are burdened by an addiction or suicidal thoughts. Only their partners understand what they’ve been through, and they support each other in doing so. in his documentary the lost giants Marjoline Boonstra portrays five ex-servicemen who talk about their experiences, traumas and daily struggles.

five feet apart



Only 5 at 10:40

(Drama, Justin Baldoni, 2019) the fault in Our Stars became five feet apart Initially envisioned as another romantic drama in which terminally ill teenagers fall for each other. A year after the premiere, the film also turns out to be extremely appropriate for the Covid era: because of their cystic fibrosis, Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse) are vulnerable to infection and apply a meter and a half before becoming world famous. Reign Director Justin Baldoni doesn’t shy away from tear-jerking scenes, but he also does a remarkably sophisticated job with frames that suggest intimacy.



Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse in Justin Baldoni’s Five Feet Apart.

mobi doctor



Canvas, 11:25 PM

Moby danced around the world with his song at the age of 25 Go, he lost himself in fame, alcohol and drugs. in the documentary mobi doctor Richard tells Melville Hall – as Moby is really called – how he rediscovered himself. Through archive footage, confessions, re-enacted scenes and a comic therapy session, he digs into his past and discusses interests such as spirituality, veganism and animal rights. Moby’s documentary was released this year Punk Rock Vegan Movie About the connection between punk and animal rights.