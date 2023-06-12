De Volkskrant TV selection for Tuesday 13 June

daily editor de volkrant The best shows and movies on television. These are from Tuesday.



Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in ‘Bad Boys for Life’ written by Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah.

bad boys for Life



RTL 7 at 8:25 PM

(Action, Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah, 2020) A Hollywood convention dictates that something that is once a hit is never completely dead. So 17 years later, Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) become a police couple. Bad Boys II Reborn for the third film installment. directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah, two spirited Belgians who met Black And Patsar American movie studio headlines had ended, it turned out bad boys for Life Modern action entertainment with a nostalgic wink. Eternal bachelor Mike wants to stay at his old police post, but bourgeois Marcus contemplates his early retirement. Luckily, the murderous widow of a drug cartel boss is on the run in Mexico and the two finally get to work.

van bowen’s pranks



NPO 2 at 8.27 pm

Fricandel or kipkorn, nacible or Mexican: we order them at the snack bar or have them pulled from the wall. in the Netherlands we find it’s quite common, but in van bowen’s pranks Yvette van Boven explains that our snack bar culture and range of snacks are unique in the world. The king of Dutch snacks is still the croquette, but how did it happen? This week Van Boven meets some people who can tell him all about croquet. She also tastes a special homemade cheese soufflé and of course has to cook.

Transformers Revenge of the Fallen



Veronica, 8:30 PM

(Action, Michael Bay, 2009) As always with a very expensive sequel, Michael Bay went even further in his second Transformers. revenge of the Fallen Megan Fox’s Rift features three times as many robots, more explosions and combat, more exotic locations, and more insight. It would be very irritating if Bay didn’t also arouse admiration. In his attempt to make the action film of all action films, the director is stylish and a perfectionist. Bay’s hand would go on to produce three more parts according to the same formula and ambition.



Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf in Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’.

the horse whisperer



SBS 9, 8:30 PM

(drama, Robert Redford, 1998) the horse whisperer A bit predictable and also quite long with a running time of nearly three hours, but the nature of Montana against the Canadian border is dazzlingly captured by Quentin Tarantino’s cameraman Robert Richardson. And then there’s the excellent cast: of course director Robert Redford himself, as the man who exerts beneficial influence on the horses and the people, but also Kristin Scott Thomas and Sam Neill as the parents of the girl Grace, then 13. Initial role -year-old Scarlett Johansson.



Robert Redford and Scarlett Johansson in Robert Redford’s ‘The Horse Whisperer’.

driving judge



NPO 1 at 9.05 PM

When Mr. Leijen of the barn exits his bicycle from his front yard, he drives close to Mrs. van der Hoeven’s car. She thinks that the scratch on her car is because of the neighbor and asks her to take his bicycle. However, Mr. LeJean doesn’t seem to like it and wants his neighbors to stop filming him with their cameras. In driving judge John Reed goes to the barn to see what is happening. Is it certain that Leijen scratched the car, or is van der Hoeven filming her neighbor the wrong way?

Africa Rising with Afua Hirsch



BBC 2, 10pm

in his Tripitaka africa rising British journalist and event producer Afua Hirsch travels to Africa to see how young artists combine African traditions with modern elements. In the first episode he is in Morocco, a country that is in full swing on the creative side. She meets Hassan Hajjaj, an internationally renowned photographer, and Sarah Alaoui, who makes the exclusive rug. Women artists such as Majida Khatari, Zainab Fasiki and Rim Fikri talk about the tension between tradition and the desire for change.

Close up: Gabi – the woman behind the Chloé fashion house



NPO 2 at 10.39 pm

French fashion house Chloé has been around since the 1950s and its clients include celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot, Jackie Kennedy and Maria Callas. in the documentary naïve Isabelle Coutanceau tells the story of the woman who founded the firm seventy years ago. Gabi Agian, an Egyptian from a Jewish family, came to Paris in 1945. There she moved in circles of intellectuals and communists, and created her first fashion line of ‘luxury ready-to-wear’. He later hired the young Karl Lagerfeld as one of his designers.