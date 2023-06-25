Dead and several injured after rollercoaster crash at Swedish amusement park

A carriage of a 30 meter high roller coaster derailed and fell down at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. One person died and many were injured.

It was a busy Sunday at Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm. There was a long queue on the high and fast roller coaster ‘Jetline’.

The vehicles had just set out for the new ride when suddenly things went horribly wrong. One compartment of the rollercoaster came loose for an unknown reason and fell several metres. Hundreds of people, including many children, saw it nearby and panic ensued.

The emergency button was immediately pressed, bringing the attraction to a halt.

Seven injured children and adults were taken to hospital in critical condition. Some were in bad condition. One victim has died due to his injuries.

The park was evacuated after the accident.

The roller coaster ‘Jetline’ reaches speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour over a distance of 800 metres. The roller coaster is up to 30 meters high and was put into operation in 1988.

‘Gróna Lund’ is one of Sweden’s oldest and most popular amusement parks. More than one million people visit the park every year. There are not only rides here, but also theaters and stages where world-famous artists such as Abba, Bob Marley and Lady Gaga have performed. In late 1985, the park was partially destroyed by a massive fire, but was rebuilt shortly afterwards.