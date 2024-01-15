Dead Ringers: Rebirthing Body Horror features

This type of horror revolves around the alteration or mutation of the human body through disease, viruses, infections, parasites, medical experiments, or some supernatural or supernatural force. It’s about a change originating from within the body rather than a monster or serial killer inflicting violence on a body.

In film, body horror has a very male lineage that begins with Universal Monsters’ “Frankenstein” and “The Mummy” in the 1930s, ending with 1950s sci-fi films like “The Fly” and “The Incredible Shrinking.” Vine continues with the wrong films. Dude,” and then peaked in the 1980s with David Cronenberg’s “Scanners” and “Videodrome,” Stuart Gordon’s “Re-Animator” and Clive Barker’s “Hellraiser.”

But you could say that the body horror genre was started by Mary Shelley and her frankenstein Novel in 1818. Although the story was about a man and a male monster he creates from dead parts, it is also inspired by a very female sensibility about creating life. Shelley wrote this story when she was 18 years old; Two years after giving birth to a child she did not keep the name because he died. Her complaint caused her to have fever dreams, which she described in her diary: “Dreaming that my little child should come to life again; That it was only cold, and we rubbed it before the fire, and it lived. Wake up and don’t get any kids.”

Last year’s Prime Video series “Dead Ringers” is based on both the body horror of this female origin as well as Cronenberg’s 1988 classic.

Actress Rachel Weisz was a fan of Cronenberg’s “Dead Ringers”. She looked at the material – the story of twin brothers attending gynecologists – and thought it was suitable for gender transition. They then enlisted Alice Birch as series creator, writer, and executive producer. Burch credits Weisz with initiating this reimagining of Cronenberg’s film.

Birch said, “There’s a lot about this tone that’s so interesting, and it looks so amazing, and there was a lot that I thought we could really steal.”