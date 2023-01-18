Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke is coming to Fortnite as a new skin: all the details

The new patch 23.20 of Fortnite has brought with it confirmation that the collaboration with dead space is real: a skin of Isaac Clarke will come to the game. In this news we tell you everything we know about Fortnite x Dead Space With every little detail:

Fortnite x Dead Space: everything we know about Isaac Clarke’s skin

Although the rumor of the arrival of a dead space isaac clarke skin Fortnite gained strength in December 2022, until today, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was no solid proof. With the game’s patch 23.20, several text strings have been added, including a very revealing one that reads as follows: “Strange Transmissions Mission Pack. Isaac Clarke has landed on the Island with the necessary survival knowledge. Includes 1 suit, 2 backpacks, 1 pickaxe, 1 integrated emote and Missions to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks”.

Enlarge Dead Space Remake official art

In other words: Isaac Clarke is coming to Fortnite as part of a store pack of those that are bought with real money, which in turn brings Missions to earn V-Bucks. The batch consists of a skin, two backpacking accessories, a collection tool, an integrated gesture and the Missions that allow us to earn 1,500 paVos.

On the North American website InsiderGaming, they announced in December of last year that the Dead Space collaboration in Fortnite would take place before the release of Dead Space Remake on January 27th. For now there is no official confirmation from Epic Games, so we would have to wait to see if this is true or not.

Sources: InsiderGaming, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration