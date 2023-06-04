Deal ready for Congress on US debt ceiling, Biden says

The deal on raising the debt limit in the United States is ready to be submitted to Congress. US President Joe Biden announced this on Sunday local time. He called on MPs to approve the text.

During a brief statement to the press at the White House, Biden called the deal “a step forward” and called on both the House of Representatives and the Senate to ratify the deal as quickly as possible. The lower house will vote on the text on Wednesday.

The day before, it was announced that Biden and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, days before the deadline, reached an agreement in principle on raising the debt ceiling. The two political leaders have been trying for some time to reach a compromise to ensure that the United States can continue to pay its bills.

The bill must now be passed by both chambers of Congress and signed by the President as soon as possible so that the US government does not run out of funds. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently warned that the government was at risk of defaulting on June 5, with potentially devastating consequences for international financial markets.

