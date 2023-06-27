Dean Lewis shines with special guests at AFAS Live

On June 23, 2023, there was an early morning busyness on Arena Boulevard. In addition to The Weeknd’s sold out concert at the arena, approximately 6,000 fans lined up to enter AFAS Live. His favorite artist, Dean Lewis, played his biggest show ever in the Netherlands. Many fans had already been to their concert in Tilburg earlier this year, but they found this hall very special. With twice the capacity than the previous show in Tilburg, this was truly a performance they wanted to experience.

Support act, Carsten Belt was also not unknown among fans. He was discovered by Dean Lewis through TikTok after the saxophonist uploaded a video of a solo he made on the song ‘Be Alright’. A year later he was on stage with the singer at Amsterdam’s Paradiso and Utrecht’s Tivolivredenburg. Now it seems it has become a tradition for Karsten to be on stage with Dean Lewis and so the 22-year-old performed to six thousand people at the AFAS Live Hall last Friday. After making their debut with famous songs like Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ and ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ and a literal ‘mic drop’, it was up to Michael Aldagh, a young and rising talent from the United Kingdom. The spectators were more excited for Australian Dean Lewis. The young singer made a quick start to his career thanks to The Levi’s Music Project. His set was definitely appreciated by the audience.

The singer was full of energy moving around the stage. He also turned on the flashlights in the room, creating a sea of ​​light for the artist. An intimate moment in which he sat on the sound box in front of the stage was well received. Soon the support act was over and the real partying could really begin. Some fans have been waiting in line since nine in the morning waiting for this moment.

The tension was built with a musical introduction led by Luke Davidson on drums. After the rise of the singer, it transitioned seamlessly into the first song ‘Looks Like Me’. Among other things, came the famous songs ‘Half a Man’ and ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’. All these songs were sung loudly by the crowd present in the hall. In addition to her own songs, the Australian singer also featured a Coldplay song in her set list. After an intimate opening, the audience thought the song was over with a bit of silence and dimmed lights, but with a strong instrumentation and a gorgeous sea of ​​light, that certainly turned out not to be true. To the surprise of most of the room, Carsten Belt suddenly sat down at the piano and began the next verse with sounds that sounded like they were coming from a golden throat. He made his stage singing debut. Amazed by the fact that the saxophonist could not only play well, but also sing, the audience went crazy again when Michael Eldag came running onto the stage as well. It can be said that it was one of the most spectacular songs of that evening. you read that right.

Another scintillating song went live in the main hall of AFAS on Friday evening. However, it was a little less unexpected. A tradition continues. As previously mentioned, Carsten’s career received a huge boost from Dean Lewis’ recognition when he heard the solo on ‘Be Alright’, which was produced by the young saxophonist. It has since become a tradition for Karsten to solo the sound in the room during live performances of the song by Dean Lewis. It was warmly received by the public in Amsterdam as well.

After giving some high fives to fans sitting in the front rows, the artist began to sing ‘Waves’, one of her first known songs of 2017. Fans noticed how their hero used the Dutch red, white and blue as a cape while looking out at the audience. They brawl once more before the singer vanishes from the stage again. You can call it a huge success. Fans hope he returns soon to entertain even more people with his catchy, yet sensitive and intimate music.

Photos (c) Larissa Dirks