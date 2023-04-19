Death Stranding porn parody is now available on Steam

When a video game or movie is successful, it is common for producers to launch parodies of a sexual nature to get a piece of it. It is something that has been happening for many years, and it is inevitable that AAA games like Breath of the Wild, Overwatch 2 or even Death Stranding will be released.

The surprising thing is that usually these sex games are released shortly after the original title. In the case of Death Strandingit is not like that at all.

And, to further curl the loop, this sexual parody of Hideo Kojima’s work is available on Steam. Is one of the criticisms that Tim Sweeney (CEO of Epic Games) fired against Valvesince the platform authorizes the incorporation of this type of games.

In the case of Sex Standing, it is an action adventure without any modesty, which is to the point. We could say that the only thing about Death Stranding is the name.

And we would be right, because it doesn’t even look like it aesthetically. Of course, the description of him has no waste.

The ”other” face of Death Stranding

While Hideo Kojima and his team are working on Death Stranding 2, Octo Games thought it would be a good idea to release a porn parody of the original game (released in 2019 for PS4).

that’s how it’s born Sex Standing, an action adventure in an open world, whose main character is naked…and not exactly because of the heat (although this game takes place in a desert environment).

Things get deep when we read the description of Sex Standing:

”Dare to cultivate intimate connections in Sex Standing, an exciting getaway that pushes the limits of adult gaming. Set in a devastated world, you assume the role of a sex messenger, tasked with a mission to restore connections between settlements.”.

Original, huh? In Sex Standing we control a messenger, whose mission is to restore good links between different settlementsin a post-apocalyptic world.

At a playable level, the only interesting thing is that it has third-person shootouts, a cover system, and a minimap. Who knows, maybe it’s entertaining, though It has little to do with the Kojima Productions game.

Beyond this porn parody, let’s remember that the original Death Stranding can be enjoyed on Xbox Game Pass for months. Of course, the sequel will be exclusive to PS5.

Death Stranding 2 is currently in development by Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions. It is rumored that it will hit stores in 2024, available exclusively for Sony’s next-gen console.