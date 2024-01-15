Debut, relationship, baby… what you need to know about the actress

Since the success of Abdellatif Kechiche’s “La Vie d’Adele” (2013), Adele Exarchopoulos has become one of the leading actresses of French cinema. A look at his beginnings, his career, and his professional and personal successes.

He is everywhere. In 2023, Adele Exarchopoulos starred in six films: “I will always see your faces” – for which she was nominated for a Cesar – “Passage”, “A Serious Job”, “The Animal Kingdom”, “Thieves”. , and the “new rich”. just that. And that’s without counting his (vocal) participation in the animated film “Elementary.” In just ten years, she has become a favorite of French cinema. Apparently what inspired it was the success of Abdellatif Kechiche’s “La Vie d’Adele” (2013). Since then, she has not been idle, and is here to stay.

Adele Exarchopoulos at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Where is Adele Exarchopoulos from?

Adele Exarchopoulos was born in Paris french motherMarine Nicet, and a French father of Greek descent, Didier Exarchopoulos. She has a Greek name: “My father told me (that Exarchopoulos) meant daughter of the king, I’m afraid they exaggerated it a bit”, she tells Thierry Ardisson on the set of the show “Salute les Terrains”. Slipped into an interview with. “, in 2016. His father wasn’t so far from the truth: “Exarch” means “governor” and “polous” means “son,” so Exarchopoulos can be translated as “daughter of the governor,” the host told him.

Although her name may be difficult to pronounce, Adele Exarchopoulos did not want to take her mother’s name, as she found it “worse” than her father’s name. She also did not want to keep a pseudonym. , When I was little they tried to change my name in the movie “The Raid” : “Hey, your name should be Adele Axar.” “I almost liked it,” she said. paris match », in 2021. “But my father made a scandal and said : “Forgiveness , no one will change my daughter’s name , Whether it is cinema or not, this is its name , ,

How was Adele Exarchopoulos seen?

Adele Exarchopoulos started taking Theater and Improvisation Classes At the age of 9. And in the 2000s, she was on the road promoting one of her troupe’s shows when she was spotted by an artistic agent. She then started touring along with her school curriculum. It was the video of the (unsuccessful) casting for a film with Jean Rochefort that allowed him to gain attention and star in Jean-Charles Hue’s medium-length film, “Martha” (2005). On the set, he met Dennis Planet, an actor’s agent, who offered him a role in the series “RIS Scientific Police” (2006).

He continued Jane Birkin’s “Boxes” (2006), “The Children of Timpelbach” (2007) by Nicholas Barry, “La Rafale” (2010) by Rosaline Bosch, among others. After failing her graduation degree – by only one point, she assured – Adele Exarchopoulos preferred to devote herself entirely to casting and filming rather than retaking the exams. And this is when he met Adebalatif Kechiche, director of “La Vie d’Adèle” (2013).

Why does her character in “La Vie d’Adèle” have her first name?

It was not clear: abdelaatif kechiche Adele met with Exarchopoulos several times before being offered the lead role in the film adaptation of Jul’Maroh’s graphic novel “Blue is a Warm Color”. “Adelatif Kechiche asked me to describe myself in a bar in Belleville. I had nothing interesting to say and there was silence. At first I felt confused but soon I realized that this was his way of testing me,” he said. new observation “, in 2013.

“We made other appointments and we started trusting each other. I didn’t know I was in the race, but I didn’t know where I stood, or among how many candidates. I just knew that more than anything else, I wanted this role,” Adele Exarchopoulos added. And then one day, Abdellatif Kechiche got the click. “She ordered the lemon tart and the way she ate it, I said to myself: ‘This is the one’,” he said at the Cannes Film Festival.

Adele Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux in “La Vie d’Adele” (2013) by Abdellatif Kechiche

Influenced by Adele Exarchopoulos, Abdellatif Kechiche completely changed the name of the character – who was called Clementine in the graphic novel – and titled the film after her actress’ first name. He said, “I think that’s what helped him to connect with his character and me to connect with him.” Filmed between March and August 2012, “La Vie d’Adèle” was first presented at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d’Or. enough to inspire Career of Adele Exarchopoulos,

What awards has he received?

If, usually, the Palmes d’Or of the Cannes Film Festival are given only to directors of films, in 2013 the chairman of the jury, Steven Spielberg, requested that extraordinary discount So that actresses Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux share the (top) prize with Abdellatif Kechiche.

Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux were awarded the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival along with Abdellatif Kechiche.

Her performance in “The Life of Adele” allowed Adele Exarchopoulos to receive many other awards around the world. In France, she won the prestigious César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2014. Since then, he is Nominated twice for Cesars : Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2022 for “Mandibles” (2020), by Quentin Dupieux, and Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2023 for “Rian à founter” (2021), by Emmanuelle Marre. This year, she is in the running for a César for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Jean Hary’s “I’ll Always See Your Faces” (2023).

Who was Adele Exarchopoulos in a relationship with?

“I fell in love on the set…”, tells Adele Exarchopoulos. World » On the release of “La Vie d’Adele”. “His name is Jeremy LaHuerte, he’s an excellent actor. » They were together until 2016, before the actress started dating rapper doms, real name Mamadou Coulibaly. They separated in April 2017, shortly after the birth of their child, Ismail. The child is in their care: “I live alone with my son, but he looks after his father, I have a father who helps me. I live in the building of my best friend, who also helps me a lot…”, she explained on “Paris Match” in 2021.

Adele Exarchopoulos and Jeremy Lahuerte in New York in 2014

Adele Exarchopoulos, her life as a mother

When she became pregnant, Adele Exarchopoulos took a break from her acting career. “I had two shoots that were important to me and when I found out I was pregnant I couldn’t because I wasn’t insured,” she explained on the set of “See to You” in 2019. Myself: “I can’t do anything for 9 months, I have to work.” So I called my father who works in Bercy and I said to him: “You have to bring me back there”. , So she returned to her student job: sandwich seller.,

Since the birth of his son, did not eat ham and butter. Adele Exarchopoulos has resumed filming in parallel Her life as a mother, , child is a big responsibility “, She joined the show “Lescontres du Papoutin” in 2024. “I did it a little younger, I was only 23 years old. (…) The thing that gives meaning to my life is my son. My son’s appearance gives a lot of meaning to my life. Sometimes I say to myself: “But what did I do before when he was not there? Who was I working for, why?” This is the answer to my questions, my son, this is the meaning of my life. ,