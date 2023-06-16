Debut Single Lee-Anne – “Don’t Say Love”

In 2011, Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s musical career began. We know her well from British girl group Little Mix, who won x factor uk became one of the biggest girl groups in the world and produced many hits and albums. Twelve years later, Leigh-Anne began her solo career after the group decided to take a temporary break two years earlier. Today we listen to the first single from the Englishman as a solo artist.

With “Don’t Say Love”, Leigh-Anne seeks to express herself musically as a person and distance herself from Little Mix’s music. The high pop material is still present, but the single veers more towards a genuine dance track. The song is in line with a documentary from two years earlier in which English talked about the constraints she faced as a black artist in an environment dominated by white people. She felt like she was almost invisible and sentences like ‘I feel like I can’t be myself’ really speak for themselves. Leigh-Anne expresses her feelings and frustrations with her debut single, but it also feels like a statement that makes it clear she can be herself now. We’re already curious what else the singer has in store for us after this catchy and very personal “Don’t Say Love.”

