Decathlon offers a range of products and accessories to improve the well-being of athletes

In the pursuit of well-being of athletes and active people, the focus is not only on technological devices or cutting-edge electronic devices, but also on simple but equally effective products for the care of body and mind.

Decathlon knows well what athletes need, and that is why it presents a new series of products and accessories designed to improve the daily life of all those who go beyond training to improve their physical and Strive to improve mental state, at a very affordable price.

All of these products not only complement the training routine of any athlete or active individual, but also promote a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being, providing care and comfort to make the toughest days of training more enjoyable. Are.

Anti-Chafing Cream Stick

Anti-chafing cream stick. Image: Decathlon

A resistant cream to protect the skin from chafing and irritation during sports. Its stick packaging is perfect for easy application without getting your hands dirty. It comes in 25 gram format with a price of €5.99.

Relaxing gel refreshing effect

Comfortable gel with refreshing effect. Image: Decathlon

Due to its cooling effect, this gel gives a light feeling to the feet. It contains ingredients of 99% natural origin: Arnica, Wintergreen, Helichrysum, Peppermint and Eucalyptus. It comes in 100 ml format with a price of €7.99.

wooden foot massager

Wooden foot massager. Image: Decathlon

A practical wooden foot massager designed to reduce stress and relieve the tension that accumulates in that area every day. For comfort, you can try it while standing or sitting. It costs €8.99.

Calming Aromatherapy Mist

Calming Aromatherapy Mist. Image: Decathlon

A mist designed for moments of relaxation, thanks to its essential oils with relaxing properties: Lavandin, Rosemary and Patchouli. It comes in 100 ml format with a price of €7.99.

relaxing massage oil

Relaxing massage oil. Image: Decathlon

Infused with ylang-ylang, orange and bergamot essential oils, this massage oil brings relaxation to your fingertips. It comes in 100 ml format with a price of €8.99.

2 in 1 massage ball

2 in 1 massage ball. Image: Decathlon

A perfect accessory for self-massage. It is a ball that transforms into a double ball, ideal for relaxing muscles (neck, back, legs, legs, calves) after playing sports. It costs €8.99.