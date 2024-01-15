Decathlon offers a range of products and accessories to improve the well-being of athletes

Admin 2 days ago Health Leave a comment 61 Views

In the pursuit of well-being of athletes and active people, the focus is not only on technological devices or cutting-edge electronic devices, but also on simple but equally effective products for the care of body and mind.

Decathlon knows well what athletes need, and that is why it presents a new series of products and accessories designed to improve the daily life of all those who go beyond training to improve their physical and Strive to improve mental state, at a very affordable price.

All of these products not only complement the training routine of any athlete or active individual, but also promote a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being, providing care and comfort to make the toughest days of training more enjoyable. Are.

Anti-Chafing Cream Stick

Decathlon offers a range of products and accessories to improve the well-being of athletes
Anti-chafing cream stick. Image: Decathlon

Check out the Anti-Chafing Cream Stick at Decathlon

A resistant cream to protect the skin from chafing and irritation during sports. Its stick packaging is perfect for easy application without getting your hands dirty. It comes in 25 gram format with a price of €5.99.

Relaxing gel refreshing effect

Decathlon offers a range of products and accessories to improve the well-being of athletes
Comfortable gel with refreshing effect. Image: Decathlon

Check out Decathlon’s soothing gel with refreshing effect

Due to its cooling effect, this gel gives a light feeling to the feet. It contains ingredients of 99% natural origin: Arnica, Wintergreen, Helichrysum, Peppermint and Eucalyptus. It comes in 100 ml format with a price of €7.99.

wooden foot massager

Decathlon offers a range of products and accessories to improve the well-being of athletes
Wooden foot massager. Image: Decathlon

Check out the wooden foot massager at Decathlon

A practical wooden foot massager designed to reduce stress and relieve the tension that accumulates in that area every day. For comfort, you can try it while standing or sitting. It costs €8.99.

Calming Aromatherapy Mist

Decathlon offers a range of products and accessories to improve the well-being of athletes
Calming Aromatherapy Mist. Image: Decathlon

Check out the Calming Aromatherapy Mist at Decathlon

A mist designed for moments of relaxation, thanks to its essential oils with relaxing properties: Lavandin, Rosemary and Patchouli. It comes in 100 ml format with a price of €7.99.

relaxing massage oil

Decathlon offers a range of products and accessories to improve the well-being of athletes
Relaxing massage oil. Image: Decathlon

Check out Relax Massage Oil at Decathlon

Infused with ylang-ylang, orange and bergamot essential oils, this massage oil brings relaxation to your fingertips. It comes in 100 ml format with a price of €8.99.

2 in 1 massage ball

Decathlon offers a range of products and accessories to improve the well-being of athletes
2 in 1 massage ball. Image: Decathlon

Check out the Decathlon 2-in-1 Massage Ball

A perfect accessory for self-massage. It is a ball that transforms into a double ball, ideal for relaxing muscles (neck, back, legs, legs, calves) after playing sports. It costs €8.99.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“We have to strike a balance between technological progress and human welfare.”

sylvia galindo Barcelona – 10 March 2024. 06:15 In a world whose dominance is rapidly ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved