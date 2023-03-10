decrypted the secret code for update 23.50 that will arrive this Tuesday at battle royale

February 27, 2023, 03:42 PM – Updated February 27, 2023, 03:44 PM

Even though there is still a week to go until the end of Season 1 of Chapter 4 of Fortnitethis Tuesday, February 28, update 23.50 arrives of the battle royale and with it they have shared a stranger teaser…which was quickly deciphered.

via Twitter, the account of Fortnite revealed a series of numbers with a secret message Looking forward to the next update of the game. Unlike the coordinates that gave way to the first season, this code has been cracked by putting the letters with their numerical counterparts.







4 5 20 3 9 6 19 1 5 12 3 16 4 9 7 16

crack the code

However, the message has other implications, as it refers to a series of new missions in Fortnite. through the JorgeMost’s Twitter the rest of the messages have been decrypted related to the code battle royale:

Coded Missions

Discovery Missions

Encrypted Coded Missions

Surely there will be some more surprises for the players of Fortnite with update 23.50, but we will have to wait a little longer, as it will be released until early hours of Tuesday, February 28either.

What time does Fortnite update 23.50 arrive?

Fortnite will be updated to version 23.50 at 02:00 am Mexico time; although the game will disable its online features a few minutes before, about half an hour before.

These are the schedules for the update 23.50 of Fortnite in Mexico and Latin America: