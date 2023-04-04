Deepfakes use streamers in AI-generated porn videos

Famous streamers, especially women, are seeing their images used without consent in pornographic videos deepfakes – AI (artificial intelligence) technique that creates fake images so convincingly that they look real.

Mostly, deepfakes replace the faces of characters in existing videos with someone else’s. The technology even mirrors the facial expressions that exist in the original video onto the artificially placed “new face”.

Although the technique is common to create humor videos on the internet, 96% of deepfakes are used in pornography, points out a study by the Dutch company Sensity, which detects online synthetic media. What is most concerning is that the vast majority of these materials involve women who have not consented to the creation of the content.

This is the case with British streamer Sweet Anita, 32 years old. With 1.9 million followers on Twitch, she saw images of herself in porn videos that she had never been a part of.

“I was sold against my will. I did not consent to being sexualized,” she said in interview to the broadcaster NBC. “This has obviously been going on for quite some time without my knowing. I had no idea, it could be years old for all I know,” she recounted.

Another streamer, QTCinderella, also experienced a similar situation. “Seeing yourself naked against your will and broadcast on the internet is like feeling violated”, stated on his Twitch channel. “They have to know what pain is, because that’s it”, he lamented. “This is how it feels to be violated. This is how you get naked against your will and all over the internet.”

Streamers are not the only victims of deepfakes. Actresses like Scarlet Johansson, Emma Watson and Gal Gadot have already seen their images being used in videos of this type for a few years now. “Fighting this is a lost cause,” Johansson vented in 2019.

The difference is that, now, easy access to AI technologies can make any woman have her image linked to adult content without even having any idea about it. A report, also from the NBC, showed how the creation of deepfake porn is increasingly simple, accessible and profitable on the web.

The investigation identified a user who offered to create deepfakes with “any girl” in “less than five minutes”. The value: US$ 65 – just under R$ 330 at current exchange rates.

Most of these creators sell the contents in common transactions, via credit card or cryptocurrencies, in Discord communities. Afterwards, videos are uploaded to porn sites, just a click away in Google searches.

In 2022, another investigation pointed out that a popular deepfake page had a sevenfold increase in the volume of videos uploaded since 2018. It jumped from 1,900 to more than 13,000 in the period, with more than 16 million monthly visits.

While users profit from the image of women, streamers try to seek their rights in court – and warn of the risks on the internet. “If you are able to look at it, then you are the problem. You see women as an object. You shouldn’t be okay doing this,” QTCinderella finally said in her rant video.