Deepfaking it: US election hit by 2024 AI boom

“I really like Ron DeSantis,” Hillary Clinton revealed in a surprise online support video. “He needs the kind of guy this country needs, and I really mean that.”

Joe Biden finally takes off his mask and makes a vicious rant against a transsexual. “You’ll never be a real lady,” said the President.

Welcome to the 2024 US presidential race, where reality is out in the open.

Clinton and Biden deepfakes — realistic but fabricated videos created by AI algorithms trained on a trove of online images — are surfacing on social media by the thousands, blurring fact and fiction in the polarized world of American politics.

Such synthetic media have existed for many years, but have exploded in the past year with a host of new “generative AI” programs, such as Midjourney, which make cheap and attractive deepfakes easy to create, according to Reuters interviewing nearly two dozen experts. makes. Areas such as AI, online disinformation and political activism.

“It becomes very difficult for voters to identify the real from the fake,” said Darrell West, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution Center. And you can imagine how a Trump supporter or a Biden supporter could use this technique to paint an opponent in a bad light. Can do for.” for technology innovation.

“Things can fall apart just before the election that no one has had a chance to knock.”

Aja Raskin, co-founder of the Center for Human Technology, a nonprofit that studies the impact of technology, said devices that can generate deepfakes are released with little or no safeguards to prevent harmful misinformation. are being done, as the tech sector plunges into an AI arms race. on society.

Former President Donald Trump, who will compete with DeSantis and others for the Republican nomination to take on Biden, himself earlier this month shared an edited video of CNN host Anderson Cooper on his social media platform Truth Social.

“That’s President Donald J. Trump giving us another hole-in-one here at CNN’s live presidential town hall,” Cooper says in the footage, though the words don’t match the pace of his lips.

CNN said the video was a deepfake. A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment on the clip, which was posted this week on the Twitter page of his son, Donald Jr.

While major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have made efforts to ban and remove deepfakes, their effectiveness in monitoring such content varies.

Deepfake Pence, Not Trump

According to DeepMedia, a company working on tools to detect synthetic media, three times more deepfakes of all types of videos and eight times more voices of voice have been posted online this year compared to the same period in 2022.

DeepMedia estimates that by 2023 there will be a total of approximately 500,000 deepfake videos and voices shared on social media sites worldwide. The company said that until late last year cloning a voice used to cost $10,000 in server and AI training costs, but now startups are offering it for a few dollars.

According to those interviewed, no one is sure where the path of generative AI will lead or how to effectively defend against its power for large-scale disruption.

Industry leader OpenAI, which has been changing the game in recent months with the introduction of ChatGPT and the updated model GPT-4, is grappling with this issue. CEO Sam Altman told Congress this month that election integrity was a “major concern” and urged faster regulation of the industry.

Unlike some smaller startups, OpenAI has taken steps to limit the use of its products in politics, according to a Reuters analysis of the terms of use of half a dozen major companies offering generative AI services.

However, there are gaps in the protective measures.

For example, OpenAI says it is restricting its image generator DALL-E from generating public figures — and when Reuters attempted to generate images of Trump and Biden, the request was blocked and a message appeared. given, stating that it “may not be in compliance with our content policies”.

Nevertheless, Reuters was able to capture images of at least a dozen other US politicians, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also considering running for the White House in 2024.

OpenAI prohibits any “scaled” use of its products for political purposes. For example, it barred the use of its AI to send mass personalized emails to voters.

The company, which is backed by Microsoft, explained its political policies to Reuters in an interview, but did not respond to further requests for comment about gaps in its policy enforcement, such as taking down politicians’ images. Stop.

Many smaller startups have no explicit restrictions on political content.

Launched last year, Midjourney is a leading player in AI-generated images with 16 million users on its official Discord servers. The app, which is free to $60 per month, is a favorite of AI designers and artists looking to generate hyper-realistic images of celebrities and politicians, based on factors such as image quantity and speed, according to interviews with four AI researchers. Preferred for capacity. and producer.

Midjourney did not respond to a request for comment for this article. During an online chat on Discord last week, CEO David Holz said the company would make changes ahead of the election to combat misinformation.

Midjourney wants to collaborate on an industry solution to enable traceability of AI-generated images with the digital equivalent of watermarking and will consider blocking images of political candidates, Holz said.

republican ai generated ad

As the industry grapples with how to stop the abuse, some political players are trying to harness the power of AI to run campaigns themselves.

So far, the only high-profile AI-generated political ad in the US is from the Republican National Committee in late April. The 30-second ad that the RNC revealed was entirely AI-generated used false imagery to suggest a disaster scenario if Biden is re-elected, in which China Taiwan was invaded and crime-ridden San Francisco was flattened.

The RNC did not respond to requests for comment on the advertising or the widespread use of AI. The Democratic National Committee declined to comment on the use of the technology.

Reuters asked all Republican presidential campaigns about their use of AI. Most did not respond, though Nikki Haley’s team said it would not use the technology and longshot candidate Perry Johnson’s campaign said it uses AI to “copy and replicate,” without giving further details. .

The potential for generative AI to craft campaign emails, messages and ads is irresistible to some activists, who believe the low-cost technology can level the playing field in elections.

Even in rural Hillsdale, Michigan, machine intelligence is on the rise.

John Smith, the Republican chairman of Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, is conducting several education events so his colleagues can learn how to use AI for social media and ad creation.

“AI helps us play against the big cats,” he said. “I see the biggest growth in local breeds. Someone who is 65, a farmer and county commissioner, could easily favor a smaller cat using technology.”

Political consultants are also trying to take advantage of AI, further blurring the line between real and fake.

Numiner Analytics, a political data company targeting Republican clients, has done AI content creation for audio and images as well as voice generation to potentially create personalized messages using the candidate’s voice, said founder Will Long in an interview. Started experimenting with.

Democratic polling and strategy group Honan Strategy Group, meanwhile, is trying to develop an AI survey bot. The company hopes to develop a female bot in time for 2023 municipal elections, CEO Bradley Honan said, citing research that both men and women are more likely to talk to a female interviewer.