Defense has already spent 3.2 million on the consultancy

Between October 1, 2020 – the date the De Croo government took power – and March 15 this year, the Defense Ministry asked consultancy firms to conduct a dozen studies for an amount of more than 3.2 million euros. This is what Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder (PS) says.

Deloitte Consulting & Advisory was awarded half of those contracts, with a total value of about 1.8 million euros, Dedonder said in response to a written parliamentary question from Member of Parliament Peter Mertens (PVDA).

The studies cover a wide range of subjects, of which the “Project for the reorganization of the General Staff of Defense” (over 837,000 euros) is the most expensive, followed by the “Project to assist in the preparation of the Argos project, the transformation of the digital ADIV”. , the General Intelligence and Security Service for 572,555 euros, and a “support contract for strategic IT consulting” (551,223 euros).

The other contracts relate to a market study on the evaluation of communication policy – ​​to the market research agency Listen for 338,243 euros – and “Media monitoring and analysis for the evaluation of communications in the pursuit of strategic objectives”, awarded to Oxypress for 119,136 euros. Gone, added the minister on top of it.

“If there is a concrete need for consultation, a budget has been reserved for it,” stressed Minister Dedonder.