Defense Matrix: Overwatch 2 has banned over 100,000 cheaters since its release

In a recent update for Overwatch 2, Blizzard has announced the implementation of a new feature called “Defense Matrix” (Defense Matrix for those who like anglicisms). This feature is intended to combat cheating and inappropriate behavior in the game. Defense Matrix uses an artificial intelligence system to detect and ban players who use cheats or misbehavior in the game.
In addition, this new update also includes improvements to the secluded lobbies system, which are areas where players can wait before joining a match. The doors to these rooms will now remain locked until the match is complete, preventing players from dropping in and out of matches at will; something that ends up frustrating many.
Artificial intelligence to detect cheaters
The Overwatch 2 update highlights Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to creating a fair and just gaming environment for all players. The implementation of the Defense Matrix and improvements to secluded rooms are just a few of the many efforts Blizzard is making to improve the gameplay experience in Overwatch 2.
If you want a list of some of the new improvements introduced, I leave the list of changes here:
- Promote honesty and fairness in team play: Overwatch wants to make sure players play together fairly and honestly, so they’ve started cracking down on those who take advantage of teaming up with cheaters. This is done by issuing account actions to players they discover cheating by grouping or queuing up for games with players using hacks or other cheating techniques.
- skill development: Overwatch wants to help players improve their in-game skills, so they’re trying out new competitive modes each season. They are also looking at new ways to teach players to develop skills with their favorite heroes.
- Making Overwatch 2 inclusive: Overwatch wants Overwatch 2 to be a safe and inclusive social experience for all players. To accomplish this, they are implementing systems that detect, discourage, and prevent disruptive behavior, encouraging players to be friendly and positive with their teammates and opponents in every match.
- Voice Chat Update: Overwatch has begun using machine learning algorithms to transcribe and identify disruptive in-game voice chat. The results have been positive, with many players changing their behavior after receiving a warning.
- Prevention of disruptive behavior: The game wants to prevent players from finding new ways to be disruptive to the game, so they have taken key measures to prevent Lifeweaver abilities from being used to intentionally disrupt teammates. They are also exploring ways to give players the option to hide their BattleTags from other players in the same lobby.
- Positive Play for Victory: Overwatch wants players to communicate with each other in positive and constructive ways to improve their in-game performance. The data shows that players rarely win when they start attacking their teammates.
Leave a Reply