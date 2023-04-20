Defense Matrix: Overwatch 2 has banned over 100,000 cheaters since its release

In a recent update for Overwatch 2, Blizzard has announced the implementation of a new feature called “Defense Matrix” (Defense Matrix for those who like anglicisms). This feature is intended to combat cheating and inappropriate behavior in the game. Defense Matrix uses an artificial intelligence system to detect and ban players who use cheats or misbehavior in the game.

In addition, this new update also includes improvements to the secluded lobbies system, which are areas where players can wait before joining a match. The doors to these rooms will now remain locked until the match is complete, preventing players from dropping in and out of matches at will; something that ends up frustrating many.

Artificial intelligence to detect cheaters

The Overwatch 2 update highlights Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to creating a fair and just gaming environment for all players. The implementation of the Defense Matrix and improvements to secluded rooms are just a few of the many efforts Blizzard is making to improve the gameplay experience in Overwatch 2.

If you want a list of some of the new improvements introduced, I leave the list of changes here: