Delays at two TSMC plants confirm this

The United States government has allocated billions of dollars to encourage chip makers to move their production to the country, so as to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers and achieve leadership in the sector. However, the initiative’s flagship project, a semiconductor plant in Phoenix, Arizona, is reportedly having difficulty getting up and running. the new York Times.

The plant is owned by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest chip maker, which announced in December 2022 that it would invest $40 billion in its first semiconductor center in the United States, TSMC’s investment is one of the largest investments by a foreign company in history and the largest investment in Arizona.

US plan to expand chip manufacturing faces hurdles

Phoenix plant is the focus of ‘bipartisan legislation’chips and science‘, which President Joe Biden signed in August 2022 and which provides $52.7 billion loan, Subsidies and other incentives.





In addition, the legislation provides billions of dollars in tax credits to manufacturers producing chips in the United States. the purpose is Revitalizing America’s Position in Research, Semiconductor Development and ManufacturingA strategic area for the economy and national security.

Semiconductors are essential components of computers, smartphones and other electronic devices, and the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the United States’ vulnerability to imported chips. And this is it, all around 12% of semiconductor chips They are made in the USA, compared to 37% in 1990,

Increasing domestic production would create thousands of jobs, as well as secure US supplies at a time of rising tensions with China, which the fast-growing industry represents About 9% of global semiconductor sales,

The upside is that the Phoenix Semiconductor facility is a huge undertaking with many benefits for the US economy. This will cover the area of ​​the plant 1,000 acres in northern Arizona And it will include two facilities. Construction is also expected to generate 21,000 jobs in constructionAn employee in the facilities is estimated to have 4,500 peopleAnd thousands of additional jobs at area suppliers.

However, Plant construction has been hampered by accidents and misunderstandingsAs he revealed Guardian Some of the workers who have participated in the project. TSMC has delayed plans to begin manufacturing until 2025, blaming a shortage of skilled workers.

In view of this, America is trying to speed up visa 500 Taiwanese employees, Unions, for their part, accuse TSMC of “inventing” the skills shortage as an excuse to hire cheap foreign workers. Others point to safety problems at the plant.

With all this dilemma, the success of the plant will be under even greater focus as Joe Biden prepares for the 2024 election cycle and tensions rise between the United States and China over the technology and Taiwan.





However, some experts question the necessity and feasibility of the law.’chips and science‘, and he argues that the United States Never lost leadership in chip field, But specializes in design and innovationWhile manufacturing was outsourced to countries with lower costs and greater incentives.

According to him, rebuilding established supply chains, especially in asia,This is a very complex task, and companies are reluctant to do it. Additionally, moving all production to the United States may increase some risks. “Put all your eggs in one basket”, Therefore, they suggest a combination of Transfer and Diversification of suppliers.

However, the US government is moving forward with its plans to boost domestic chip manufacturing, announcing that it will partner with Intel, IBM, Samsung and others to form a Semiconductor Research and Development Consortium, which will receive $5 billion in federal funds, It aims to accelerate innovation and development in the region and compete with global competition, especially China.