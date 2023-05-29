Delfine Persoon Keeps Her Belt Again And Could Expect A Camp Against World Champion ‘The Bomb’

Delfine Persoon retained her belt at the WBC silver super featherweight (between 57.152 and 58.967kg) on ​​Sunday evening in Torhout. He won on points against 29-year-old South Korean Bo Mi Rae Shin. Two referees gave him the advantage (97–93 and 98–92), one chose the South Korean (94–96).

Man (38) defended the title for the second time. In November last year, his fight against German Ikram Kerwat in Dubai was declared a ‘no contest’. The West Flemish then escaped disqualification after delivering an additional blow to her opponent when she was already on her knees.

This was Parsun’s 48th win after three losses. Bo Mi Rae Shin suffered his second defeat (fifteen wins, three draws).

With the win, Parsoon now faces 28-year-old American Alicia ‘The Bomb’ Baumgardner for a world title shot. He is the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF weight class champion.

However, it is doubtful whether the camp will come or not. Firstly, because Baumgardner will put her five SuperFeeder titles on the line in Detroit on July 15 against the Greek Christina Linardato, against whom she suffered her only loss in 2018. The next question is whether the winner of that camp will be looking to defend her title against Parsun. For example, Baumgardner could decide to vacate his WBC title and compete against less prestigious opponents for the remaining four. On the other hand, Linardato lost to Parsun in 2016.

Nevertheless, winning five world titles would be the pinnacle of Parsoon’s career. She held the WBC Lightweight Title (between 58.967 and 61.237 kg) for five years, but lost it to Ireland’s Katie Taylor on June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York.