Deluxe Edition and amiibo Alex and Steve

A new member of the mining and construction franchise arrives on April 18, 2023 to Nintendo Switch and the rest of the platforms… We’re talking about Minecraft Legends, and it’s another twist on the Mojang game where action and strategy will rule, if we want to stop the hordes of piglins that are ravaging the world. And you know what? With the #MinecraftWhereYouWant raffle you will be able to win a physical copy of the Deluxe Edition for your Nintendo Switch! And with some Alex and Steve amiibo! to complete the gift!

How to win the #MinecraftWhereYouWant contest. Up for grabs is a Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition and Alex and Steve amiibo!

The steps to participate in the #MinecraftWhereYouWant contest are very simple, you just have to do what is indicated below:

1 . Follow NextN on Twitter

2. Retweet this tweet:

⛏️GIVEAWAY⚔️We give away #MinecraftLegends Deluxe Edition and bundle #amiibo from Alex and Steve!

1⃣ Follow @NextNnet

2⃣ RT this tweet

3⃣ Answer #MinecraftWhereverYouWant

4⃣ Tell us what you love most about playing Minecraft on SWITCH

⏳😯👉23:59 04/11/23

✅BASES🧐👉https://t.co/EhFD1jB3zx pic.twitter.com/SznJA99Sp2 —NextN.net (@NextNnet) April 13, 2023

3 . Reply to our tweet, or write a new tweet mentioning NextN (@NextNnet), using the hashtag #MinecraftWhereYouWant (no variants, you should write it the same), telling us what you love most about playing Minecraft on Nintendo Switch.

Anything else you should know? so what there is no limit of participations, and that you shouldn’t rest on your laurels! The contest will start at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, ending at 11:59 p.m. on the same day (Spanish peninsular time in any case). The contest is limited to residents in SpainWe are sorry for this inconvenience!

If you want more information about the bases, head over to the complete bases to learn more!

Complete rules of the #MinecraftDondeQuieras Contest 04/13/23

In order not to lengthen this article, you will find the complete bases, essential reading, in a post on our forum “NextN Contests”. Basically what you have to do is up there, but in the post we explain any additional limitations that might exist. It will be understood that if you are participating it is because you know and agree with the complete rules discussed in the contest post.

COMPLETE RULES GIVEAWAY #MinecraftWhereYouWant 04/13/23