Demi Lovato decorated her closet with a patterned rug.

Demi Lovato loves a good mirror selfie, and we love a good patterned rug, so when we saw her most recent Instagram photo in her massive wardrobe, it’s safe to say we were mesmerized.

The singer’s hardwood floors are covered with a fluffy black-and-white rug, adding softness and texture to the otherwise neutral space in her LA home.

A favorite for adding comfort and warmth to any space, designers and experts say colorful or patterned rugs can be an excellent starting point for adding vibrancy to a room.

‘A beautiful rug can give you a palette or sounding board for the rest of the room,’ says interior designer Matthew Williamson. You can choose specific colors from the weave and carry them on the walls, in soft furnishings and even on the ceiling for a dramatic look. You can also experiment with patterns, adding an eye-catching floral wallpaper or a leopard print rug with the sofa.’

Matthew Williamson social link navigation interior designer Matthew Williamson is an award-winning, British interior designer known primarily for his unique use of pattern and colour. Along with his growing residential and commercial design portfolio, Matthew has also launched a range of homeware collections in collaboration with John Lewis, Puki, Roomé London, OBT and others.

Patterned rugs like Demi’s black and white piece are great not only for their visual appeal but also for their detailing properties.

‘In the same way as dark walls can transform a small room or a patterned wallpaper can bring interest to an otherwise drab space, a patterned rug can be a great way to create character in a small room,’ says Jody Hatton, design manager at Brintons. An inspired way.’ ‘This can help add interest and character to the room.’

Jody Hatton social link navigation Design Manager, Brintons Jody is a textile designer with over 10 years of experience in custom design with a focus on high-end interior projects.

As far as fabric is concerned, if warmth is high on the priority list, Jodi suggests choosing the ultimate cozy material: wool.

‘Wool is often thought of as creating a warm and cozy environment which is one of its many benefits; A lesser known benefit is wool’s cooling properties; As an insulator, wool can also prevent too much heat from escaping through the floor and its moisture-wicking properties prevent you from overheating,’ she says.

It’s also sound-deadening, and the non-sticky fibers of wool make it easy to clean.

Shop the Demi Lovato Edit

Whether round or square, patterned or neutral, rugs are the best way to enhance a space; Even a closet. Browse some of our picks below.