Demi Lovato explains why she wants to be called ‘she’ again: ‘It was always tiring to explain’

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer identifies as a “fluid person”. Why does she want to be addressed as ‘she’ and ‘her’ again? Well, it all depends on how other people handle her pronouns, she says. Demi said, “I constantly had to explain to people why I identified myself with those pronouns.” “It was all very tiring.”

In her own words, Demi just got tired of it. “But precisely because so much effort has gone into it, I also know how important it is to talk about those pronouns.”

The singer also expresses a wish that there would be more gender-neutral spaces for both artists and others. “Every day I am faced with the fact that they are not there. Think of the toilets, for example. I have access to the women’s room, even though I don’t fully identify as a woman Am.”