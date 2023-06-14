Demi Lovato explains why she wants to be called ‘she’ again: ‘It was always tiring to explain’

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer identifies as a “fluid person”. Why does she want to be addressed as ‘she’ and ‘her’ again? Well, it all depends on how other people handle her pronouns, she says. Demi said, “I constantly had to explain to people why I identified myself with those pronouns.” “It was all very tiring.”
In her own words, Demi just got tired of it. “But precisely because so much effort has gone into it, I also know how important it is to talk about those pronouns.”
The singer also expresses a wish that there would be more gender-neutral spaces for both artists and others. “Every day I am faced with the fact that they are not there. Think of the toilets, for example. I have access to the women’s room, even though I don’t fully identify as a woman Am.”
Demi doesn’t think it makes sense that there are often only two options; man or woman. “It doesn’t make any sense. I find myself forced to choose one woman, because there aren’t many options.” But the singer doesn’t look 100 percent feminine at all. “I think that needs to change. Hopefully over time there will be more options.”