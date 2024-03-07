Demi Lovato Has ‘A Vision’ for Her Bridal Look — But She Wants to Keep It a Secret

Demi Lovato got engaged last year, and although she says she and her fiancé Jordan Lutes haven’t really made any big decisions about the event, they definitely have an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to the event. What would she like to look like if she joins the IAS? aisle.

Speaking to People, Demi says, “Right now, it’s very easy-going. Let’s get a planner and look at venues. So it’s pretty calm right now.”

The “Confident” singer describes herself as “calm” about the whole thing, but she knows it will inevitably change.

“I’m sure (there will be stress)… like, ‘Oh no! We have to bring a florist and we have to get this and we have to do that’… and I’m sure I will be stressed about the weather. …But I’m also really looking forward to it,” she said.

Although she won’t reveal when she and Lutes will tie the knot, she’s already planning her bridal look.

Gerrit Clark/Getty Images

“I definitely have a point of view,” she told People. “But I’m not going to say anything because I don’t want (Juts) to hear it. I think what I want for my dress is to keep it a secret from her so she doesn’t know what I am until I walk down the aisle. Keep wearing it until it goes down below – but we’re planning to.”

Demi shared some more details with Cosmopolitan about what she’s going to do with her hair on the big day.

“I’m definitely trying to grow it… I’m trying to extend it as long as I can,” she says. “I’ll probably use the hairpiece every day, but I’m trying to keep it (until) healthy.”

She adds, “Plus I want to be red again – red like an orange tree – but I can wait until after the wedding.”