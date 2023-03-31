Demi Lovato impresses with slim waist and sharp weight loss as she appears at US event | celebrities

Singer Demi Lovato wowed her fans by flaunting her slim waist and marked weight loss during a fashion event in Miami. The 30-year-old celebrity attended the Hugo Boss fashion show in a white dress and top, covered in a long, see-through pantsuit, leaving her midriff partially on display.

Lovato posed for photographers covering the event both on her way out of the car that took her to the venue and during her walk through the party’s red carpet.

The artist has eight studio albums under her belt, the most recent of which is ‘Holy Fyck’, released last year.

In the documentary ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ (2021), she said she was 18 when she first sought professional treatment for her eating disorders. She reported that her bulimia intensified after being sexually abused by someone she worked with during her time as a Disney Channel artist.

In 2021, Lovato used the Stories section of her Instagram to lament comments surrounding her body. She said that some praise can be just as harmful as criticism for people living with eating disorders.

Lovato wrote in her posts: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but praising someone for their weight loss can be just as damaging as praising someone for their weight gain when they struggle with an eating disorder.”

“If you don’t know someone’s dietary history, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intentions are pure, it might keep that person up until two in the morning thinking about it.”

“Is good to hear that? Yes sometimes. But just for the eating disorder voice in my head that says ‘see, people like you lighter’ or ‘if you eat less you’ll weigh even less’. Sometimes it can suck and I start to think, ‘Damn, what did they think of my body before’”.

Lovato concluded on the subject by stating: “Moral of the story: I am more than the dome of my soul that is my body and every day I struggle to remember that, so I ask you not to remind me that this ends up being all that I want. people see”.