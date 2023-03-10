Demi Lovato launches original song for the movie “Panic VI”; check out the clip

Singer Demi Lovato releases “Still Alive”, her new original song for the horror film “Scream VI”, which opens in theaters this Thursday, March 9th.

The song arrives together with a video with aesthetics appropriate to the theme. Demi and her friends are watching a private screening of “Scream VI” when the film’s world invades their reality and they begin to be hunted by Ghostface himself. Demi takes on the iconic final girl role and comes face to face with her assailant in the closing scene.

The video was directed by Jensen Noen and features tips from Mike Shinoda and Spencer Charnas. The music was composed by Lovato, Shinoda and Laura Veltz.

Still Alive

“Still Alive” plays over the opening credits of the film and gives the first taste of Demi’s new music since the release of “Holy FVCK” last year. Critically acclaimed, the album spawned the singles “29”, “Substance” and “Skin of my teeth”. In it Demi returns to her rock and pop-punk roots and features appearances by Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent and Dead Sara.

Panic VI

“Scream VI” sees the surviving characters from last year’s film leave behind Woodsboro and the deaths of Ghostface to begin a new chapter.

See the clip:



