Demi Lovato makes a declaration of love to congratulate her boyfriend

Demi Lovato declares herself to her boyfriend, Jutes. (Photo: reproduction)

WORLD – Singer Demi Lovato has shown that she is more in love than ever with singer Jutes. The artist used her social networks this Tuesday (28) to declare herself and congratulate her beloved on his 25th birthday.

“My sweet angel, it’s officially your birthday! I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your beautiful, funny, sexy, talented self,” began the singer.

“I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world and more!!!! May many more come, TE AMO ”, wrote the artist when publishing a carousel of photos of the two.

The singer showed that the feeling is reciprocal by replying to the comment on the post: “My love, I am the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you for loving me so much and making me laugh all day everyday, I can’t wait to grow old. I love you lots”.

