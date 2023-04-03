Demi Lovato poses with a clean face: ‘My freckles saying hi’ | News

Demi Lovato, 30 years old, posted a photo without makeup and showed off her natural beauty with a clean face. “My freckles saying hi”, she wrote when posting the click on her Instagram Stories, on Thursday night (30).

Discreet about her personal life, in December Demi posted a rare click in a romance mood with her boyfriend, Canadian musician Jutes. The click shows the couple in front of an illuminated castle in what appears to be an amusement park.

Demi and Jutes started dating in August last year and, at the time, the singer chose the boy as “the best boyfriend in the world”. Jutes is from Ottawa, Canada. He studied Cinema and also played basketball, but followed his love of music when he moved to Toronto. The musician was once signed to Capitol Records, but left the label to be an independent artist.

Demi Lovato poses with a clean face and shows freckles — Photo: Playback/Instagram

